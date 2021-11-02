CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascal Siakam back within next two weeks?

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
Justin Termine: Just spoke with Pascal Siakam’s agent Todd Ramasar. He said he learned today Siakam will return within the next 2 weeks.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

New York has hit 28 of its last 49 3PA, including 9-of-16 tonight. The Raptors could sure use the length of Scottie Barnes (and Pascal Siakam) to close out on these Knicks shooters. – 8:14 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Raptors say Scottie Barnes is doubtful with a thumb sprain for tonight’s game in New York against the Knicks. Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe remain out with injuries. – 9:38 AM

Pascal Siakam @pskills43

Don’t go mistaking me for a mogul,

I’m more like Fogell

Mc Lovin 🎶 pic.twitter.com/mMtVb9NDna – 3:57 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Raptors blog off the back-to-back, including Scottie Barnes is good (big if true) and some thoughts on starting lineup once Pascal Siakam is back: https://t.co/OsOfIFk7dR pic.twitter.com/kHVMgdJcbU – 3:11 PM

Ryan Wolstat: Pascal Siakam is going on Raptors road trip. Doesn’t mean playing “trying to keep those guys with us” as they pick up new things to implement. -via Twitter @WolstatSun / October 29, 2021

Michael Grange: Pascal Siakam (shoulder) went live at practice today, no restrictions, as did Yuta Watanabe. Both will practice with Raptors 905 on Wednesday. Watanabe is considered ‘close’, but it would seem Siakam *might* be ahead of schedule, based on previous target of mid-to-late Nov. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / October 26, 2021

Ava Wallace: Toronto will be without Pascal Siakam (shoulder) and Yuta Watanabe (calf) tomorrow, Raptors say. Chris Boucher is questionable with a finger dislocation -via Twitter @avarwallace / October 19, 2021

