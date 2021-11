In a new interview, rising K-pop star Jeon Somi opened up about how her new album XOXO helped her feel confident as an artist. It’s no secret that Jeon Somi’s XOXO has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Over the last couple of years, Jeon has been one of K-pop’s most exciting new faces, taking over charts (and Tiktok, thanks to her viral hit ‘Dumb Dumb’), poised to become one of this generation’s most acclaimed soloists.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO