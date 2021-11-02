CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNIVERSE Music to Release DRIPPIN's New Track 'VERTIGO' on November 11

By Jessel Thomas
Cover picture for the articleGlobal fandom platform UNIVERSE Music will release a new song by the boy group DRIPPIN. On November 2, UNIVERSE said, "VERTIGO, a new song by DRIPPIN, which will be released on UNIVERSE Music, will be released on November 11." In addition, on November 1, "VERTIGO" online cover...

#Music Video#Vertigo#Universe#Dance#Universe Music#Drippin#Sns#Dle#Wei
