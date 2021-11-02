UNIVERSE Music to Release DRIPPIN's New Track 'VERTIGO' on November 11

Following the release of their praised debut EP, Girl Magic, the ladies of BLK return with the visual for latest their single, “Let Me Love You” from their forthcoming debut album. The breakout trio—comprised of Bexk, Lilac X, and Khatalia Khorajay—are reviving the ’90s girl group. BLK tells VIBE, “‘Let Me Love You’ is about taking a situationship to the next level, and being vulnerable about what you want out of a relationship.” BLK toys with bright ombré and stark white backgrounds while seductively teasing viewers with black latex attire. Later, under a violet-colored light, they dressed closer to Aaliyah’s sexy tomboy aesthetic with cargo pants and cutout bodysuits. Each member also has the same curly-headed love interest that makes for a subtle “The Boy Is Mine” storyline. Girl Magic has been featured in coveted playlists like Spotify’s Fresh Finds, Apple Music’s R&B Now, Amazon’s Breakthrough R&B, and Soundcloud’s Emerging R&B. Their debut single, “Got It,” was released during the 2020 lockdown and since then, they’ve collectively garnered over 50 million global streams. BLK is proving once more they’re here to stay. Their untitled debut album is slated for release in 2022. Check out the video for “Let Me Love You” in its entirety above.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO