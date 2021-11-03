Fortnite The Minty Legends Pack Trailer

Check out the trailer for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 legendary pack 2, featuring new content such as three new missions, four new parallel quests, ten new skills, and more. You can also expect four new playable characters including Jiren (Full Power), Gogeta (DB Super), Caulifla (Super Saiyan 2) and Kale (Super Saiyan 2). Additionally, a free update is also coming, featuring new raid quests, new ultimate skills, dual ultimate attacks, and more. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's legendary pack 2 DLC launches on November 5, 2021.
Comments / 0