Fortnite The Minty Legends Pack Trailer

Fortnite is reportedly going to soon be bringing a character from the popular MOBA League of Legends into the battle royale title within the coming week. This collaboration would see both Fortnite and League of Legends crossing over for the very first time and would stand as a promotion between two of the biggest games on the planet. The skin in question also happens to tie in with the upcoming League of Legends TV series, Arcane, which is set to debut on Netflix this time next week.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO