CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fortnite The Minty Legends Pack Trailer

By Erick Tay
Gamespot
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the goods in mint condition...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Fortnite gets huge League of Legends crossover ahead of Arcane TV release

A crossover between two titans in the gaming industry, Fortnite and League of Legends, is coming to celebrate the release of Riot Games’ new animated series, Arcane. League champion Jinx will be dropping onto the Island as a new skin in Fortnite. Epic Games have been spoiling Fortnite players with...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Reportedly Adding New League of Legends Character Skin

Fortnite is reportedly going to soon be bringing a character from the popular MOBA League of Legends into the battle royale title within the coming week. This collaboration would see both Fortnite and League of Legends crossing over for the very first time and would stand as a promotion between two of the biggest games on the planet. The skin in question also happens to tie in with the upcoming League of Legends TV series, Arcane, which is set to debut on Netflix this time next week.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Lemnis Gate action packed trailer

Developer Ratloop Games Canada also has an awards trailer Lemni Gate put on the net. This one especially likes actionpacked sequences, but of course also offers voices from the trade press about the firstperson shooter. Lemni Gate is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Final First Shadow Pack: New Outfits, and more in Season 8

Fortnite Final First Shadow Pack: The first shadow pack is a part of the Fortnite Crew Pack that has been a popular choice among Fortnite players since they provide a large number of cosmetics at a reasonable rate. The Crew Pack for November had also come alive and offers unique cosmetic ranges and skins to players who will buy the subscription. These packs are made available from time to time for players to get their hands on. Epic Games have revealed the Final Fortnite Shadow Pack. Here’s a look at all of the cosmetics players can get their hands on.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mint Condition
gamerevolution.com

Fortnite December 2021 Crew Pack release date and time

The Fortnite December 2021 Crew Pack release date and time are greatly anticipated by subscribers of the monthly rewards package. Though the skins are kept a surprise until the final few days, leakers can sometimes provide an early look at what’s to come. Expect skins, back blings, pickaxes, loading screens, and other bonuses. Here’s when the Fortnite December 2021 Crew Pack will launch and become available.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Record: Switch Expansion Pack news is most disliked trailer on channel

Remember the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack trailer on YouTube? It had amassed over 45,000 dislikes back on October 17. Suffice it to say, it wasn’t a popular announcement. The price and value are gamers’ main sticking points. Now, at month’s end, the Switch Expansion Pack news is the most disliked video on Nintendo’s channel.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Legendary Pack 2 Release Trailer

Check out the trailer for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 legendary pack 2, featuring new content such as three new missions, four new parallel quests, ten new skills, and more. You can also expect four new playable characters including Jiren (Full Power), Gogeta (DB Super), Caulifla (Super Saiyan 2) and Kale (Super Saiyan 2). Additionally, a free update is also coming, featuring new raid quests, new ultimate skills, dual ultimate attacks, and more. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's legendary pack 2 DLC launches on November 5, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
d1softballnews.com

the trailer for the expansion pack is the most despised ever – Nerd4.life

Than the subscription expansion pack Nintendo Switch Online it was not well received by the players it was easy to guess just by reading the comments on our site, but that his trailer would become the most despised ever on Nintendo’s YouTube channel it wasn’t that obvious. Consider that he snatched this sad record from Metroid Prime: Federation Force for 3DS, probably the most hated Japanese company game ever, the one that no one asked because no one wanted.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Fortnite x League of Legends is happening soon!

The good news keeps on coming for Fortnite fans as another major collaboration has been uncovered, this time it's with the worldwide phenomenon League of Legends. While not officially confirmed by either party just yet, it's believed that a new character is coming to Fortnite from the LoL roster of Champions and she may not be coming alone.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

New Fortnite Sierra Skin from the Crew Pack in Season 8

The new Fortnite Sierra Skin has been released by EPIC games as a part of the crew pack in November and players have been gushing about the new skin. She comes with a Bag Back Bling, a Pickaxe, a Glowing Vengeance Wrap, and a personal Loading Screen. She has two versions apart from default and has the pirate vibe players wanted. The article details all about the newest inclusion in the crew pack, Fortnite Sierra Skin, and how players can get it.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Fortnite Jinx Skin: How to unlock League of Legends DLC

It’s looking possible that a Fortnite Jinx skin may soon be available in Epic’s popular battle royale as part of a crossover with Riot’s equally popular League of Legends. According to a reliable leaker, the Fortnite League of Legends crossover may happen sometime this week as part of a tie-in with the League of Legends animated series Arcane — which launches on Netflix on November 6 and tells the origin story of Jinx and her sister Vi.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

NERF Legends - Weapon Overview Trailer

Get a detailed look at all of the weapons available to you in NERF Legends, the upcoming first-person shooter set in an all-NERF-toy sci-fi world. It will be released on November 19 for all major platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

‘League of Legends’ champion Jinx arrives in ‘Fortnite’

Sport advertising and marketing is creating weirder bedfellows. Epic Video games is adding League of Legends champion Jinx to Fortnite in the present day (November 4th) at 8PM Japanese, simply forward of her debut within the Netflix collection Arcane on November sixth. She’ll be accessible within the battle royale shooter’s Merchandise Store alongside themed gear like a pickaxe, spray, Again Bling, a foyer soundtrack and loading screens.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy