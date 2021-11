LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to start the season. After jumping out to a record of 2-3, it became clear that this Lakers squad did not have the chemistry to compete with some of the other best teams in the Western Conference. Not to mention, LeBron's injury was hampering the team, and Russell Westbrook desperately needed him back in the lineup for offensive and defensive support.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO