Sisitsky Elected Mayor of Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – District 3 City Council candidate Mary Kate Feeney who finished two votes behind Framingham City Council Vice Chair Adam Steiner is requesting a recount. “Today,I filed an official petition with the City Clerk for a recount of votes cast in Precincts 4 and 7 in District 3 in the November 2 municipal election. With a two vote difference – .1% margin – between myself and the Council Vice Chair Adam Steiner, it is important to ensure every vote is accurately counted,” said Feeney in a statement.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO