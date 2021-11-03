CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisitsky Elected Mayor of Framingham

By editor
 9 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – With unofficial results available, Charlie Sisitsky defeated Mayor Yvonne Spicer 2-1. Spicer called Sisitsky to concede the race before 8:30 p.m. City Clerk has...

FraminghamSOURCE

District 3 City Council Candidate Feeney Files For Election Recount

FRAMINGHAM – District 3 City Council candidate Mary Kate Feeney who finished two votes behind Framingham City Council Vice Chair Adam Steiner is requesting a recount. “Today,I filed an official petition with the City Clerk for a recount of votes cast in Precincts 4 and 7 in District 3 in the November 2 municipal election. With a two vote difference – .1% margin – between myself and the Council Vice Chair Adam Steiner, it is important to ensure every vote is accurately counted,” said Feeney in a statement.
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Veterans Day 2021

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham held a Veterans Day ceremony today, November 11 at 11 a.m. at the updated Framingham Veterans Memorial Park off Concord Street. Hundreds attended the ceremony, in which a Medal of Liberty was awarded. Senate President Karen Spilka awarded the medal. Framingham Police Lt. Robert...
FraminghamSOURCE

Mass Senate Approves Nero’s Law To Protect K9 Officers

BOSTON – The Massachusetts State Senate unanimously approved yesterday, November 10, An Act allowing humane transportation of K9 partners, also known as Nero’s Law, ensuring law enforcement officers’ K-9 partners receive life-saving medical attention and transport if injured in the line of duty. The bill, first proposed by Senator Mark...
FraminghamSOURCE

Baker-Polito Administration Refiles Legislation to Improve Roadway Safety and Combat Impaired Driving

WORCESTER – The Baker-Polito Administration today, November 9, refiled legislation to improve safety on the Commonwealth’s roadways and combat drug-impaired driving. This proposal would update road safety laws by implementing uniform standards and promoting proven strategies to reduce motor vehicle crashes, and will implement recommendations made by the Special Commission on Operating Under the Influence and Impaired Driving.
