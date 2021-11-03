CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rep. Jaime Andrade: ‘There’s a gang war going on in the 17th District, there’s no violence prevention program funds’

By balthimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llq82_0ckkSKHL00

State Rep. Jaime Andrade (D-Chicago) joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the recent uptick in gang shootings in his district, and why it’s so difficult to get crime fighting dollars from the state to the North Side.

Comments / 6

Oldman26
9d ago

well stating the obvious aren't you? Tell us why the state should give funds to Chicago? The mayor is in open opposition to the police force, the D.A. Foxx is openly opposed to convicting anyone short of them on film committing murder. Kwame is a political activist as well. Hopefully the Virginia race is a bellwether for the nation. Get rid of these leaders who are dividing our nation & allowing crime to rise.

