Rep. Jaime Andrade: ‘There’s a gang war going on in the 17th District, there’s no violence prevention program funds’
State Rep. Jaime Andrade (D-Chicago) joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the recent uptick in gang shootings in his district, and why it’s so difficult to get crime fighting dollars from the state to the North Side.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
