Los Angeles, CA

Tupac Museum To Open In Los Angeles With Blessing Of Hip-Hop Icon’s Estate

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 9 days ago
Los Angeles will be home in January to a limited-run immersive museum exploring the life, music and legacy of the late rapper Tupac Shakur . It was created in collaboration with Shakur’s estate, which has reportedly been working on the project for years. Additional North American cities and dates will be announced later, according to the exhibit’s website.

“Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” is scheduled to open Jan. 21 in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale at wakemewhenimfree.com beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Fans can sign up online for access to pre-sale tickets. It is located at The Canvas @ L.A. Live in what the New York Times describes as “a newly built, temporary 20,000-square-foot space.”

“Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” takes its name from a passage on the album The Rose That Grew From Concrete, Volume 1 , which was released in 2000. One of the exhibit’s co-producers told the Times that it tells “a story about race in America using Tupac as a proxy.”

The project is described as a “fully immersive, thought-provoking experience that explores the life and legacy of the acclaimed artist and activist.” It’s also only for kids over 14 and comes with a “sensory warning” due to “strobe lighting effects, simulated gunfire and sudden loud noises.”

According to the website, the exhibit “leverages technology, contemporary art and never before seen artifacts from Tupac’s personal archives.”

The exhibition will “delve into the greater meaning of his activism, music, and revolutionary art, as the exhibit educates and enlightens attendees through a labyrinth of emotions, as they take this journey through his extraordinary life.”

Shakur was shot and killed 1996 at the age of 25.

City News Service contributed to this report.

