The Readers' Forum: Why can't we stop attacking each other?

Winston-Salem Journal
 9 days ago

I am responding to the Oct. 29 letter "Harsh truth." How elitist and condescending to speak about the use of "you’re" and "too." If that is true, what difference does it make?. Our borders are overrun with illegal immigrants, our economy is terrible and no one is being held...

journalnow.com

mhsmentor.com

Why we can’t ‘agree to disagree’

When I venture into the world of right-wing politics, as I do from time to time just to make sure I’m right about being liberal, I see a complaint continually growing lounder: the left isn’t open minded, they’re set in their ways and if you dare to disagree you are cancelled without due thought being given to your perspective.
BARACK OBAMA
Winston-Salem Journal

The Readers' Forum: Saturday letters

In recent votes in the U.S. House, two of our local politicians, Rep. Ted Budd and Rep. Virginia Foxx, voted against the PUMP act — a bill to ensure working nursing mothers be allowed to pump their breasts at work (Roll Call, Oct. 31). Obviously these esteemed members of Congress must be aware of some sinister reason for wishing to complicate the lives of nursing mothers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Winston-Salem Journal

The Readers' Forum: A stellar career

I’d like to join the countless other voices indeed that will celebrate the judicial career of District Court Judge Denise Hartsfield (“Judge Hartsfield plans to retire,” Nov. 9). What a stellar career this has been to behold. Forsyth County has been made better because of this amazing servant-leader, whose fairness and compassion mixed with her professionalism and strong judiciary knowledge has made her a voice for many.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Christ
Janet Yellen
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Kristof can’t go it alone

The New York Times’ loss is Oregon’s question mark. Former columnist Nicholas Kristof is launching his political career (“Nicholas Kristof, former New York Times columnist, formally announces he is running for Oregon governor,” Oct. 27) by vilifying Oregon’s entire political class, vowing to “stop moving politicians up the career ladder year after year even though they refuse to step up to the problems Oregon faces.” Like the rest of our nation, Oregon faces terrible political challenges, many stemming from the collapse of one political party into an anti-government, anti-democracy cult. We also have many talented, energetic, selfless political leaders who work tirelessly to address problems stemming from the pandemic, climate collapse, structural racism, inequality and the cynicism that has poisoned our political well. Yes, we need more talented, visionary political leaders. Who doesn’t? But Kristof should reconsider the Trumpian implications of his stated “outsider” positioning as he attempts to enlist Oregon’s activists and progressive office holders, along with voters, in his reform campaign. Kristof can help — but not if he believes that only he can fix our problems.
POLITICS
Seattle Times

We should all know less about each other

In 2017, after the shock of Brexit and then Donald Trump’s election, Christopher Bail, a professor of sociology and public policy at Duke University, set out to study what would happen if you forced people out of their social media echo chambers. Bail is the director of The Polarization Lab,...
REPUBLICAN PARTY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mona Charen: Why are we so awful to each other?

On Saturday morning, as I was preparing to head to our basement to use the stationary bike, I smelled something. Opening the basement door, I saw something no one ever welcomes on the floors of their homes — running water, ankle-high. Calling to my husband to get the wet/dry vac, I rushed downstairs only to make the second disgusting discovery: This water had raw sewage in it. The source was the drain under the water heater. It just kept coming and coming, a great gusher of awfulness.
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

AOC’s ‘Woke’ Whine Is Why the Dems Can’t Stop Losing

Maybe Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should have skipped the lecture, and just tweeted “OK, boomer.”. In case you missed it, AOC responded to James Carville’s blaming “stupid wokeness” for Democratic electoral losses and clapped back by saying wokeness “is a term almost exclusively used by older people these days,” adding that “the average audience for people seriously using the word ‘woke’ in a 2021 political discussion are James Carville and Fox News pundits[,] so that should tell you all you need to know.”
POLITICS
#Economy#Concerned Moravians#Journal#Winston Salem Government#British
Winston-Salem Journal

The Readers' Forum: Tiresome diatribes

Columnist Cal Thomas declared in “Harris and the Hatch Act” (Oct. 23) that Vice President Kamala Harris is in violation of the law because “an employee may not use his official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or effecting the result of an election.” First of all, Harris is not an employee but an elected official, and if the act applies to elected officials, then all senators and representatives who campaigned for/with presidents and fellow members were in violation. So why pick on the vice president?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared the phone numbers of 13 Republicans – so one redirected calls back to her

They say 13 is unlucky for some, and controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene certainly made the “wrong call” when she posted the phone numbers of House representatives who supported President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. Pun most definitely intended. The Georgia congresswoman shared the numbers – which are publicly available...
U.S. POLITICS
Society
Taxation
IRS
The Independent

Pelosi calls for investigation into Republican who posted anime showing him killing AOC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on the House ethics committee and law enforcement to initiate investigations into Representative Paul Gosar over an anime video he posted on Twitter which depicts him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging a pair of swords at President Joe Biden.Ms Pelosi responded to the controversy surrounding the violent video in a tweet of her own, in which she urged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn it and support investigations by the House ethics committee and law enforcement. “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Buttigieg responds to Ted Cruz on racism in highway design

GLASGOW, Scotland — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told Yahoo News that systemic racism in the design and location of highways in American cities and suburbs continues to adversely affect low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Responding to criticism from conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, regarding comments he made on Monday, Buttigieg said in a Tuesday interview that racism and segregation in road building are not ancient history or a figment of liberals’ imagination, as some on the right contend.
CONGRESS & COURTS

