Randolph County, NC

Randolph County Schools votes to make face masks optional beginning in mid-November

By FOX8 Digital Desk
 9 days ago

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Board of Education voted on Tuesday night to move to optional face masks.

The change will go into effect on Nov. 15.

The school system will also stop doing contact tracing.

The motion on the changes passed 4-2.

Guilford County school board discusses bonuses for staff

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees have demanded it and now the Guilford County Board of Education has asked Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras to make a plan for bonuses. It comes after several school districts across the Triad are paying upwards of $5,000 to keep teachers and staff in their county. In a Tuesday night […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Civil Air Patrol allows Triad family to give back

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Civil Air Patrol is a civilian nonprofit that participates in several community service projects. Since it is a civilian organization, past military experience is not required, an assumption 2nd Lt. Mara Wooters, of the Guilford Composite Squadron, constantly has to overcome. “Definitely because I don’t have that experience and […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
A ‘delta-plus’ variant has been found in labs – including in North Carolina – and it’s being watched

(WGHP) – Just when you think aggressive vaccination has helped to quell the virulent delta variant strain of COVID-19 that surged across the world last summer, you may be hearing that the “delta-plus” variant has been found in North Carolina. Dr. Zack Moore, an epidemiologist for the state, said there actually are 40 subvariants of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
