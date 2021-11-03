Randolph County Schools votes to make face masks optional beginning in mid-November
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Board of Education voted on Tuesday night to move to optional face masks.
The change will go into effect on Nov. 15.
The school system will also stop doing contact tracing.
The motion on the changes passed 4-2.
