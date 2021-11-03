March, Ballard look on their way to victory

During the speech, Youngkin hit on several of the topics he laid out in his “day one game plan.” They included policy proposals like cutting taxes on veteran retirement plans and personal income, promoting choice and parental involvement in public education, and supporting public safety.
FALLS CHURCH, VA – Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin of the Commonwealth of Virginia today announced key members of his Transition Steering committee that will help lay the foundation for the Youngkin administration to begin delivering on its promises on Day One. “In order to change the trajectory of our great Commonwealth,...
