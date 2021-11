A poll found most Americans believe or are unsure about the accuracy of at least one false claim regarding COVID-19 or the vaccines. The Kaiser Family Foundation poll released Nov. 8 found nearly 80% of respondents either believe or said they are unsure if they believe at least one of the eight myths tested. It found the likelihood that someone believes misinformation hinges largely on their vaccination status, political party identification and trusted news sources.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 12 HOURS AGO