1 dead, 1 injured after single-car crash in Lake Forest: Sheriff’s Department

A person is dead and another is injured after a single-car accident in Lake Forest on Tuesday.

The Cadillac sedan crashed into a tree on El Toro Road, according to Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown.

The identities, ages and genders of those involved in the crash have not yet been disclosed, Braun added.

El Toro Road is closed in both directions as the investigation continues, the city of Lake Forest tweeted .

