WILLIAMSON BOYS STOPPED SHORT: Marauders’ season ends against Keshequa

The Williamson Marauders boys soccer team trekked down to Avon on Tuesday night to face off against Keshequa with the opportunity to represent Class C for Section V in the regional round this week. The run for Williamson however wasn’t meant to be continued.

The Indians of Keshequa were able to jump to a 2-0 lead and didn’t look back, ending the season for Williamson. Williamson will end the year 15-4-1 overall, and 9-2-1 in Wayne league play. The Marauders will return next season with a young but winning experienced squad, leading goal scorer John Niles as well as keeper Adrian Cramer will headline the 2022 campaign as the senior leaders. In addition, Williamson was able to add another sectional trophy to the storied program, one of the best historically in the Wayne-Finger Lakes area.

