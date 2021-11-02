CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Opinion: Banning books will only raise interest in them

By Dallas Morning News
Eastern New Mexico News
 5 days ago

We’d like to thank Texas Republican state Rep. Matt Krause of Fort Worth for launching an inquiry into the books lining the shelves of public schools across Texas. No, really. Thank you. Sometimes we forget what it’s like to be a kid, driven by a bubbling curiosity and that indomitable impulse...

Eastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Good, bad exist in all facets of US

The divisions in our nation mostly lie along urban and rural lines. Why is that?. Recently I spent a week in Memphis. It’s famous for Beale Street and the Blues, Elvis’s Graceland and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, but as is the case with any famous city, it’s so much more than what it’s known for.
Editorial: List request opens door to book bans

In the classic novel, “Fahrenheit 451,” “firemen” turn books into ashes. Genius goes up in flames, the books disappearing into the ether, never to enlighten minds young and old. The firemen incinerate the books because, benighted though they are, they know one thing: Words are more powerful than any weapon...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Ban censors, not books

Thank you, Miranda Doyle, for your Oct. 24 opinion piece “A social media uproar, a book challenge in Roseburg.” I grew up in a small Georgia college town with a library smaller than a 7-Eleven. There was no separate children’s section. I was a voracious reader, and no one – librarian, teacher or parent – ever told me what I could or couldn’t read. I attribute that little library to introducing me to lives and places far beyond my tiny world. My fascination with other cultures and love of learning eventually led me to earn a master’s degree in anthropology and a rewarding 25-year career as a librarian.
The Week

The forgotten history of Republican book banning

A conservative stock character is making a comeback: the book banner. For the past few years, Republicans have pretended they're defending free speech and free inquiry in schools against censorious liberals with their safe spaces and trigger warnings. In reality, conservatives have a mile-long history of trying to suppress the teaching of books they find uncomfortable.
UV Cavalier Daily

WYLES: Celebrate banned books

During my senior year of high school, I read Toni Morrison’s debut novel “The Bluest Eye.” It presents sexual assault, incest and violence in manners that required me to step away from the book before returning. It’s a hard read — but it’s also one deserving of attention for its powerful spotlight on Black women’s tribulations. As such, I was saddened when my English teacher at the time told me she believed she’d be fired for teaching “The Bluest Eye,” which sat in our school’s storage room of teaching materials. I’m lucky to have read Zora Neale Hurston’s “Their Eyes Were Watching God” in high school, a novel addressing similar themes as Morrison’s. Hurston’s book, though, isn’t without its challengers either. Books like these — worthy of study and rich with creativity and commentary — should not sit untouched in storage rooms, kept out of learning spaces.
Eastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Social studies standards about critical thinking

A great nation is able to teach its history honestly, celebrating its triumphs and correcting its mistakes. That’s what the New Mexico Public Education Department is trying to accomplish with its proposed revision to the social studies standards. The 122-page plan lays out in fine detail what would be taught...
darientimes.com

Opinion: How to write an interesting college essay from a boring prompt

With the imminent deadline for college applications, students are scrambling to complete the dreaded personal essay. As an instructor of college-level writing, the years I’ve spent teaching students on the other side of the college admission process has left me thinking about what I might say to prospective students. Essays...
LaGrange Daily News

HUNT COLUMN: Let them read (scary books)

I love to celebrate books, and with the spooky season upon us, I’d like to give a shout out to scary ones. Contrary to the stereotypical image of the English major/teacher, I am not married to the classics. My favorite pleasure reads are often thrillers or mysteries. This goes back to when I would rush home from elementary school to watch Dark Shadows, and soon I was devouring the pulp paperbacks based on the campy series. My parents were not appalled; they were always happy to see me reading.
Fox News

Bill Maher, liberal professor clash on CRT in schools: It's 'disingenuous' to say parents oppose Black history

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange about critical race theory in schools on Friday night's show with guest Michael Eric Dyson, a Vanderbilt University professor. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by addressing how "Democrats got their a-- kicked" in Tuesday's elections, particularly in Virginia where the issue of education dominated the gubernatorial race won by Republican Glenn Youngkin.
Comments / 0

Community Policy