CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

$182 million in pandemic food aid is going unused in California

By Jefferson Public Radio
ijpr.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California State Auditor analyzed the California Department of Social Services’ use of federal funds for two food assistance programs: the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer cards and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as CalFresh. The P-EBT cards are issued to families whose school-aged children qualify for free...

www.ijpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
nrcolumbus.com

Thousands of county residents receive pandemic food assistance

A regional nonprofit organization has provided $400 each to nearly 3,000 Columbus County residents to help them pay for food during the pandemic, the county health board heard during its regular meeting Wednesday. The nonprofit, Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development, serves nine counties in southeastern North Carolina. In addition...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
calmatters.org

Gas, electricity, food: Cost of living skyrockets in California

Day-to-day life is getting more expensive in California, which already has a higher percentage of residents living in poverty than any other state in the nation when the cost of living is taken into account. That’s because skyrocketing inflation rates pushed consumer prices nationwide up 6.2% in October compared to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California prepares for possible winter pandemic surge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has begun positioning equipment and locking in contracts with temporary health care workers in preparation for another possible winter surge of coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday. The most populous state in the country still is doing comparatively well with the rest of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Food pantries rise to the pandemic challenges

Between cooking meals and making deliveries to combat increasing needs, food banks have had their hands full during the pandemic. But as Massachusetts residents and businesses adjust to accommodate growing vaccination rates and expiring government benefits, so have food pantry services. Food insecurity reached new highs over the last year,...
CHARITIES
WATN Local Memphis

14,000 Mississippi pandemic food cards mistakenly deactivated

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi officials say more than 14,000 low-income children in the state had their pandemic food cards mistakenly deactivated this week. The Mississippi Department of Human Services apologized for the error. It said the mistake was made Monday by a processing vendor and that parents of the affected children should all receive replacement cards in the mail within seven to 10 days.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ijpr.org

Smaller Oregon airports to get over $13.5 million in federal pandemic aid

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, air travel came to a near standstill for months. That, plus costs associated with sanitizing and other public health measures left small regional airports in the red. Now, some of those airports are getting federal funds as part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus measure signed...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Aid#School Children#Pandemic#Calfresh#P Ebt#Families#State#Cdss#Scusd#The Food Literacy Center
AFP

US income dropped 1% in Sept as pandemic aid ended: govt

Americans saw their incomes drop by a full percentage point in September as pandemic aid programs to support the unemployed expired that month, according to Commerce Department data released Friday. While the decline in income was greater than expected, the report said personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased by a better-than-forecast 0.6 percent, as consumers channeled their money toward services like health care, restaurants and hotels. "As we approach 2022, the economy is regaining momentum. An improving health situation, rising mobility, improving employment trends and solid household finances should support consumer spending growth," wrote Lydia Boussour of Oxford Economics, predicting stronger outlays in the last quarter of 2021. Meanwhile the PCE price index rose 4.4 percent in September compared to September 2020, slightly faster than August's rate as the world's largest economy continues to grapple with strong demand and supply chains snarls that have pushed inflation higher.
BUSINESS
KTLA

No California adult should be denied COVID booster, state officials say

No fully vaccinated adult should be denied a COVID-19 booster shot, the California Department of Public Health says. The move comes as health authorities are trying to increase the number of Californians getting the booster shots, fearing that slow early demand could increase the chances of another winter coronavirus wave. “Do not turn a patient away […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

State Health Officials Greenlight On Demand COVID Booster Shots

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — State health officials have eased the strict guidelines on who qualifies for a COVID booster shot, allowing all Californians who feel they are at risk to receive a dose of additional protection before attending large family gatherings planned for the Thanksgiving holiday. In letter to all local health jurisdictions and providers on Nov. 9, Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, the state public health officer, announced that anyone who wanted one can now receive a booster shot. Eligibility for the shots had been limited to Californians age 65 and older, whose jobs could lead to exposure to the virus...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wypr.org

Franchot: Maryland 'deplorably inadequate' at distributing pandemic aid

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot offered harsh criticism of the state’s distribution of federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds during a meeting Tuesday about pandemic relief spending. Most of the more than $11 billion in ARPA funds the state either has received or is expecting has been allocated at...
MARYLAND STATE
healthing.ca

Province wrote off $66 million of 'unusable' COVID-19 gear last year

Health Minister Adrian Dix is defending the write off of $66 million of “unusable” personal protective equipment for B.C. health-care workers last year. Auditor General Michael Pickup reported the write-off on Tuesday in his annual audit of the province’s financial statements. Pickup wrote the financial loss “demonstrates the need to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nonpareilonline.com

Community Pharmacy recognized for pandemic response, aiding Medicare patients

Community Pharmacy of Gretna was presented with the Nebraska Health Care Association’s Statewide Impact Award during the Nebraska Nursing Facility Association and Nebraska Assisted Living Association’s Fall Convention. The award is prestigious in that it is not presented annually, but only as efforts warrant. This year, two Statewide Impact awards...
GRETNA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy