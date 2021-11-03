Frederick County Council tweaks electric vehicle parking plan; violators would face penalties

Frederick County may soon adopt more stringent guidelines for who can park in spaces meant for electric vehicle charging.

The proposal from Councilman Kai Hagen would prohibit nonelectric vehicles from parking in spaces — on county roads or on county-owned property —reserved as charging stations for electric cars.

Hagen (D) said the change would be a “tiny” measure for the county to be ahead of what he sees as a societal shift to electric cars, and he’s expressed hope for county government to follow his bill with additional steps to stay ahead.

“We just want to make sure that when people, businesses, governments and others are investing money in developing charging stations — which is not necessarily cheap — and identifying a parking space for that, that it’s not used for other vehicles,” Hagen said during a council meeting Tuesday.

Under the proposal, violations would be considered a “Class C” offense, which under current county code means a fine ranging from $100 to $250.

Hagen’s bill defines a plug-in vehicle as one made for use on public roads and highways with a maximum speed of at least 55 mph and propelled “to a significant extent” by an electric motor that can be charged from an external energy source.

Council had originally scheduled a vote on the proposal for Oct. 19, but members needed additional time to make a few changes.

One amendment did away with a weight limit for electric vehicles allowed in plug-in spaces. Another specified that, while drivers may only park in these spaces for the purpose of charging their vehicle, they cannot be fined if their vehicle isn’t plugged in.

Hagen, with the help of Councilman Steve McKay (R), proposed this change in response to concerns about someone unplugging a charging vehicle that doesn’t belong to them, resulting in a fine for the driver of the car.

McKay, however, emphasized that he doesn’t want electric vehicle drivers taking advantage of available plug-in spaces if their electric vehicle doesn’t need a charge.

“These shouldn’t be used as a parking space of convenience,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting.

The bill further states that drivers can only park in a plug-in space if their vehicle’s charging equipment is compatible with the equipment at the parking spot.

Council members plan to hear public comment about the legislation next Tuesday.