CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County Council tweaks electric vehicle parking plan; violators would face penalties

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uaqt8_0ckkPaJU00

Frederick County may soon adopt more stringent guidelines for who can park in spaces meant for electric vehicle charging.

The proposal from Councilman Kai Hagen would prohibit nonelectric vehicles from parking in spaces — on county roads or on county-owned property —reserved as charging stations for electric cars.

Hagen (D) said the change would be a “tiny” measure for the county to be ahead of what he sees as a societal shift to electric cars, and he’s expressed hope for county government to follow his bill with additional steps to stay ahead.

“We just want to make sure that when people, businesses, governments and others are investing money in developing charging stations — which is not necessarily cheap — and identifying a parking space for that, that it’s not used for other vehicles,” Hagen said during a council meeting Tuesday.

Under the proposal, violations would be considered a “Class C” offense, which under current county code means a fine ranging from $100 to $250.

Hagen’s bill defines a plug-in vehicle as one made for use on public roads and highways with a maximum speed of at least 55 mph and propelled “to a significant extent” by an electric motor that can be charged from an external energy source.

Council had originally scheduled a vote on the proposal for Oct. 19, but members needed additional time to make a few changes.

One amendment did away with a weight limit for electric vehicles allowed in plug-in spaces. Another specified that, while drivers may only park in these spaces for the purpose of charging their vehicle, they cannot be fined if their vehicle isn’t plugged in.

Hagen, with the help of Councilman Steve McKay (R), proposed this change in response to concerns about someone unplugging a charging vehicle that doesn’t belong to them, resulting in a fine for the driver of the car.

McKay, however, emphasized that he doesn’t want electric vehicle drivers taking advantage of available plug-in spaces if their electric vehicle doesn’t need a charge.

“These shouldn’t be used as a parking space of convenience,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting.

The bill further states that drivers can only park in a plug-in space if their vehicle’s charging equipment is compatible with the equipment at the parking spot.

Council members plan to hear public comment about the legislation next Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CNN

Mark Meadows did not appear for deposition with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows did not appear for a deposition on Friday in front of the House select committee investigating January 6, sources familiar with the investigation tell CNN, setting up a potential showdown that could lead to the panel beginning a criminal referral process against him.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and prominent medical researcher, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency. Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Traffic
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Cars
Frederick County, MD
Cars
The Associated Press

Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. The suit was filed in district court in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#County Road#Electric Motor#County Government#Frederick County Council
The Hill

Ciattarelli formally concedes in New Jersey to Phil Murphy

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Friday conceded his loss in the state’s governor’s contest to Gov. Phil Murphy (D), more than a week after the race was called for the incumbent. Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman, said his campaign had concluded that he could not overcome the...
POLITICS
CBS News

"We don't want any more Black pastors" in courtroom of Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, defense lawyer says

Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's killing watched security camera videos Thursday that show other people entering a home under construction in the months before the 25-year-old Black man was chased and gunned down after running from the site. Meanwhile, one of the defendant's attorneys told the judge that he doesn't want "any more Black pastors" in the courtroom after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat with the slain man's family on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
3K+
Followers
218
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy