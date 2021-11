Texans voting Tuesday passed all eight proposed amendments to the state's constitution, including two COVID-19-era related propositions, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State. The measures were passed as bills during the state's legislative session but required voter approval. Since the Texas Constitution was adopted in 1876, voters have adopted 507 amendments and rejected 180, according to the Legislative Reference Library of Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO