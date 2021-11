Ahold Delhaize is looking to shortcut its way to eCommerce growth. On a call with analysts discussing its third-quarter financial results, the Netherlands-based global grocery giant touted its digital investments, especially its upcoming Giant Food-branded third-party marketplace, Ship2me, which will sell around 40,000 additional food and general merchandise products. The company has already seen success in other markets with the third-party marketplace approach — its Bol.com marketplace in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, for instance, saw third-party sales grow 25% in the quarter.

