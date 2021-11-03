CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Del. Les Adams to continue representing Southside’s District 16

By Gary Boyer
WFXR
WFXR
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X297A_0ckkMrtY00

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – District 16 will continue being led by Del. Les Adams.

Adams (R) defeated Chance Trevillian (D) to retain his seat.

Your Local Election HQ

Adams has held the District 16 seat since 2014.

District 16 consists of portions of Pittsylvania and Henry counties and the City of Martinsville.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Northam says 63% of Virginia is fully-vaccinated as of Friday while VDH reports 1,466 new COVID cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — As of Friday morning, Virginia health officials have reported a total of 942,837 coronavirus cases and 14,321 virus-related deaths, which includes 1,466 new confirmed and probable cases and 27 new confirmed and probable deaths from across the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 698,737 cases and 12,033 deaths are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

UPDATE: Crash cleared along Route 57 Alternate in Henry County

UPDATE 10:37 a.m.: According to VDOT, crews have cleared the scene of Friday morning’s crash in Henry County and reopened all lanes along State Route 57 Alternate near Route 683. HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Henry County, motorists may run into delays Friday morning because of a vehicle crash blocking off State Route 57 […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

VDH: 3,386 new COVID-19 cases, 65 new deaths reported in Virginia between Friday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 936,928 coronavirus cases and 14,190 virus-related deaths in Monday’s update, which includes 3,386 new confirmed and probable cases and 65 new confirmed and probable deaths around the Commonwealth since Friday. Virginia health officials confirmed 694,925 cases and 11,915 deaths are related […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Liberty University pledges $200K to benefit high school seniors in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Liberty University says they recently donated $200,000 to the Stay Close, Go Far Promise Scholarship Program, which is administered by Lynchburg Beacon of Hope. The donation will benefit high school seniors in Lynchburg City Schools. The university says they have also continued its partnership this year by supporting its students who […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Sports
WFXR

A lottery ticket purchased at a Danville Food Lion wins Chatham couple $300K

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – A couple from Pittsylvania County found themselves with a big win, courtesy of a Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket! According to lottery officials, Edward and Tammy Taylor were both sitting in their car while Tammy scratched a Mega Crossword ticket. “He looked over and saw all the numbers. I told him […]
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Local Election#Del#Wfxr News
WFXR

1,369 new COVID-19 cases; 36 new virus-related deaths in Virginia as of Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday, Virginia health officials reported a total of 933,542 coronavirus cases and 14,125 virus-related deaths, which includes 1,369 new confirmed and probable cases and 36 new confirmed and probable deaths around the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 692,745 cases and 11,864 deaths are related to the virus […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

VDH reports 1,494 new coronavirus cases, 37 new deaths as of Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday, Virginia health officials reported a total of 932,173 coronavirus cases and 14,089 virus-related deaths, which includes 1,494 new confirmed and probable cases and 37 new confirmed and probable deaths around the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 691,953 cases and 11,831 deaths are related to the virus […]
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
WFXR

Wren Williams becomes District 9’s delegate

(WFXR) – District 9 has a new delegate. Wren Williams (R) defeated Bridgette Craighead (D) to become the delegate for the 9th District. Williams will lead the 9th District as outgoing Republican Del. Charles Poindexter vacates the seat he has held since 2008. The 9th District consists of portions of Franklin, Patrick, and Henry counties.
ELECTIONS
WFXR

Reactions to Glenn Youngkin’s projected win in the race for Virginia’s governor

CHANTILLY, Va. (WFXR) — Republicans in the Commonwealth are reveling in Glenn Youngkin’s projected gubernatorial win over Democratic nominee and former governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe. “I could not be happier,” said Youngkin supporter Joey Cushman. “All I’ve wanted my entire life is to have a Republican governor of the great Commonwealth of Virginia.” “We’re […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

UPDATE: Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 south

UPDATE 3:00 p.m.: VDOT traffic cameras show that the vehicle fire on I-81 south in Montgomery County has been cleared. Traffic is moving in all lanes at the area of mile marker 116.1. UPDATE 1:40 p.m.: A vehicle fire is slowing traffic and creating backups on a stretch of south I-81 in Montgomery County. According […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Jason Miyares unseats two-time Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring

UPDATE 5:42 a.m. (11/4/21): FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Republican Jason Miyares has been elected Virginia’s attorney general, defeating two-term incumbent Mark Herring after a campaign in which Miyares sought to portray Herring as soft on crime. Herring conceded late Wednesday afternoon. Miyares will be the first Republican to hold the attorney general post since […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

VDH reports 1,245 new COVID-19 cases, 76 new hospitalizations as of Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 1,245 new coronavirus cases and 36 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 929,244 confirmed and probable cases and 14,020 confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health officials confirmed 690,185 cases and 11,769 deaths are related to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

WFXR

317
Followers
134
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy