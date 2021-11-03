Del. Les Adams to continue representing Southside’s District 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – District 16 will continue being led by Del. Les Adams.

Adams (R) defeated Chance Trevillian (D) to retain his seat.

Adams has held the District 16 seat since 2014.

District 16 consists of portions of Pittsylvania and Henry counties and the City of Martinsville.

