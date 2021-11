Separated by less than 20 miles, the Bastrop bears and Elgin Wildcats met for the 59th time in a rivalry that dates to 1917. In recent years the teams have traded wins, but the 2021 outcome went in favor of the Bears 38-23 on Friday night.The Wildcats tallied 339 yards of total offense.Nathen Lewis led in passing for the Wildcats, going 7-for-14 with 144 yards and one touchdown. Sebastian Jackson toted the rock 10 times for 40 yards. Justin Strong had three catches for 66 yards. Trevor Kirgan grabbed three receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown.The Bears put up ...

BASTROP, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO