CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adrian Peterson finds the perfect throwback fit in Tennessee

By MARK CRAIG
Raleigh News & Observer
 9 days ago

Calvin Johnson, the NFL's second overall draft pick in 2007, caught his last pass on Jan. 3, 2016, exited the league and was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first-ballot selection on Aug. 8, 2021. He is 36 years and 34 days old. Adrian Peterson,...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
On3.com

Adrian Peterson makes history on Sunday Night Football

The Tennessee Titans traveled out west to face off against the Los Angeles Rams. Along the way toward a win, newly signed running back Adrian Peterson decided he was going to make some history. Peterson rushed for his 125th career touchdown against the Rams, typing Walter Peyton at No. 11...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
AllTitans

Brett Favre: Adrian Peterson 'A Great Addition' for Titans

No one can say that Brett Favre walked away from the NFL too soon. The Hall of Fame quarterback hung on for another three years following his final season with the Green Bay Packers and was 41 years old in his final campaign, 2010. That last season was also his second with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was teammates with Adrian Peterson.
NFL
CBS Sports

Adrian Peterson signs with Titans: Veteran joining Tennessee with Derrick Henry set to undergo foot surgery

The Tennessee Titans will be without star running back Derrick Henry for potentially the rest of the season due to a foot injury, so the AFC contender will need to find someone to replace him in the backfield. And it didn't take long for the club to identify their emergency option as Tennessee has signed veteran Adrian Peterson, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson. This signing comes after Peterson worked out for the team on Monday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Adrian Peterson Television News

Earlier Sunday morning, news broke that star running back Adrian Peterson had the opportunity to join a TV show before signing a deal with the Tennessee Titans. “According to agent Ron Slavin of SportStars, while Peterson was training in an attempt to play a 15th season, a representative from Dancing with the Stars reached out to the running back about a possible stint on the show,” the report from earlier today read. “One of the most popular shows on TV, Dancing with the Stars would have been something Peterson considered.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Mcnichols
Person
Adrian Peterson
Person
Barry Sanders
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Josina Anderson
KTRE

Titans signing Palestine’s Adrian Peterson

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine native Adrian Peterson is back in the NFL. According to multiple NFL insider Ian Rapoport , Peterson will be signed to the Titans practice aquad and then elivated up to the main roster. Peterson retweeted Rapoport’s tweet. The Titan are not expecting Derrick Henry to...
NFL
247Sports

Tennessee Titans sign Adrian Peterson, D'Onta Foreman to bolster backfield after Derrick Henry injury

In need of a replacement for injured running back Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans signed Adrian Peterson and D'onta Foreman to their practice squad, the franchise announced Peterson and Foreman were both free agents. The seventh overall pick out of Oklahoma in the 2007 NFL Draft, Peterson spent the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions. In his lone year in the NFC North, Peterson ran for 604 yards and seven touchdowns on 156 carries.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Adrian Peterson

Jaguars’ DE Josh Allen is currently assessing his career ahead of his matchup with the Bills and QB Josh Allen. “I know we’re about to play against another freaking Josh [Allen]. Got a little beef with that but he’s been a helluva player,” Allen said, via Pro Football Focus. “You know, I definitely wanna be one of those guys that people talk about and people know about. I want to be respected by my peers. I know it’s not given. I know I have to work it and I’m gonna work my ass off just to be the best out there and get my name called as, ‘OK, this dude’s a top guy in the NFL that you need to keep an eye on.’ So, that’s one of my goals, earning the respect of my peers and go out there and have fun.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Rams#American Football#Afc#Usa Today
Fox News

Titans' Adrian Peterson unsatisfied after 'OK' debut

Making his season debut on Sunday night, Titans running back Adrian Peterson failed to live up to his lofty standards. "I felt like it was OK," Peterson said after the game. "I think we left a lot out there as a running back group. I know I did as well. As we continue to get practice and get reps in, we’ll continue to build that chemistry with those guys up front."
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reveals Crazy Prediction For Adrian Peterson

On Sunday afternoon, Adrian Peterson will take the field for his first game as a member of the Tennessee Titans. The team with the AFC’s best record lost star running back Derrick Henry to a broken foot. While the Titans are hopeful Henry will be able to come back at some point this season, the team decided to bring in a veteran presence.
NFL
chatsports.com

Report: Titans expected to work out Adrian Peterson

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Titans are expected to work out Adrian Peterson this week:. The #Titans are expected to work out veteran RB Adrian Peterson this week, sources say, in the wake of the Derrick Henry foot injury. Tennessee could replace the MVP candidate with one of the greatest running backs of all time.
NFL
wmleader.com

Adrian Peterson turned down ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Adrian Peterson will be on the football field Sunday night. He could be resting up between appearances on “Dancing with the Stars.”. The ABC show called Peterson in September with a $150,000 offer for the rehearsal period, and the chance to make up to $335,000, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The running back reportedly turned them down because he thought he may have a chance to sign with the Ravens.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Adrian Peterson Passed On This Opportunity Before Joining Titans

If Adrian Peterson was ready to call it quits on his NFL career as the 2021 season got underway, the veteran running back had a noteworthy gig waiting for him. Peterson, 36, signed to the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad on Nov. 2, mere days after all-world RB Derrick Henry went down with a season-ending foot injury. The 15th-year pro since has been promoted to the Titans’ active roster, and he’ll be available to play Sunday night when Tennessee visits the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Adrian Peterson Looking For A Great Final Act

Perhaps the Tennessee Titans believe that only a legend can replace a fellow legend. Derrick Henry’s legend will be on the backseat for a while after potential season-ending foot surgery. It’s an unfortunate end to another MVP-caliber season for the reigning Offensive Player of the Year. He was on track...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans officially add Adrian Peterson to active roster

The Tennessee Titans made a roster moves on Friday ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on “Sunday Night Football.”. Tennessee has officially added running back Adrian Peterson to its active roster. Peterson will assume the running back duties in the wake of superstar rusher Derrick Henry’s injury, along with fellow back Jeremy McNichols.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy