Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield man pleads guilty to attempted coercion of a minor

By Johan Sheridan
 9 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the Department of Justice, Bryan Krynicki, 58, of Pittsfield pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempting to coerce and entice a minor to engage in sexual acts.

Mayfield man sentenced for child sex abuse

Krynicki admitted to exchanging over 1,000 sexually explicit messages online with someone he thought was a 14-years-old between February and April 2020. He was actually communicated with an undercover officer. Krynicki also admitted to traveling from Massachusetts to Rensselaer County to have sex with the theoretical minor on April 29, 2020.

In his plea agreement, Krynicki agreed to a 10-year sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for March 2.

