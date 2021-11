LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas was up for the fourth day in a row on Friday. The Arkansas Department of Health released data showing that active cases went up by 98 to 4,882, while the number of hospitalizations also went down slightly by two to 297, while 515 new cases of the virus were reported within the last 24 hours pushing the state’s total during the pandemic to 518,863.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO