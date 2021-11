LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities say at least six people were struck by a hit-and-run driver who drove through a crowd of party-goers in Long Beach. The incident unfolded around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Werner Street and Orange Avenue where a group of people standing outside of a home at the tail-end of a Halloween party were struck. There, authorities say the driver of a blue sedan plowed into the crowd.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO