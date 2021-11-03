CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

November Is a Huge Month for Xbox Game Pass - IGN Daily Fix

By Best Games
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on IGN The Fix: Games, Xbox Game Pass in November is shaping up to be one of the best months of Game Pass to date. With the likes...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

PlayStation Plus November 2021 Free Games Announced - IGN Daily Fix

Available in the month of November, here's the lineup of games coming to PS Plus. Confirmed during Sony's latest State of Play, you can expect First Class Trouble for both the PS5 and PS4. And then we have a game where you can team up and duke it out in Knockout City, available for both PS5 and PS4. Available on the PS4 is Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. If you haven't played this RPG from the minds of Todd McFarlane and best-selling author R.A. Salvatore, now's your chance in the month of November. And as for PS VR, you can pick up The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners - Standard Edition, and Until You Fall. In PlayStation news and PS5 news, Sony has now sold 13.4 million PS5 consoles with 3.3 million being sold within the July-September Q2 period, according to Sony's latest financial reports. Also revealed in Sony's financial reports is the company's Game and Network Services Segment selling 1 million more PS5s to retailers in Q2 compared to previous three-month periods the company has seen. And finally, a closer look at how you'll customize and shape your career shredding whatever slope gets in your way presented by Riders Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Game Pass in November 2021: Forza Horizon 5, GTA San Andreas, It Takes Two, and More

Xbox Game Pass in November is shaping up to be one of the best months of Game Pass to date. With the likes of Forza Horizon 5 launching on November 9, It Takes Two on November 4, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition on November 11. To top it off, there's even a 10-hour trial for Battlefield 2042 starting from November 12 for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Another Six Games Will Leave Xbox Game Pass Soon (November 15)

Microsoft has unveiled the next set of six games that will be removed from Xbox Game Pass in the middle part of November 2021, arguably highlighted by the departures of Final Fantasy VIII HD, Planet Coaster and River City Girls. Here's the full list of games currently set to leave...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — November 1st to 7th

It's the spookiest day of the year, and I have some terribly frightening news for you and your backlog that will make you both quiver in fear: a total of 20 games launch for Xbox next week!. The biggest release on the cards next week is Call of Duty: Vanguard,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Xbox#Ign#Pluto Tv#Grand Theft Auto#Forza Horizon 5#Amazon Games#Mmo New World#New World
purexbox.com

Two More Games Are Available Today With Xbox Game Pass (November 4)

It's Game Pass day! We've got two more additions to the service today, including first-person action game Kill It With Fire, and the superb co-op adventure It Takes Two for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC and/or EA Play members. Here are the new games you can download with Xbox Game...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Version of Bloodborne Is Coming to PC, Sort Of - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Bloodborne PSX, which is a PS1-style demake of the PS4 exclusive, will officially be released for free on January 31, 2022. IGN has exclusive coverage of Master Chief's spiritual reboot all month long as part of our editorial IGN First "cover story" initiative. That means we'll be dropping exclusive content throughout the month of November (and yes, we've played the campaign - the first four hours of it), starting with today's reveal of a brand-new Arena multiplayer map called 'Streets'. And it's all presented by Pluto TV!
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

The Best Online Multiplayer Games on Xbox Game Pass

If you’re the social sort, then there’s nothing better than playing a game with a friend. And sometimes, local co-op just isn’t possible. Thankfully, the advent of online gaming means we can socialise with our friends, play our favourite games and not have to leave the house, all at the same time. It’s the perfect scenario. Even better, Xbox Game Pass has a robust selection of online multiplayer games in its library. So if you’re a subscriber, and your friends are too, you can all play together at no extra cost. Sounds great, right?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Black Friday Daily Deals: PS5 DualSense Charging Station for $2.40, 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, and More

We are now into November, the month of the biggest deals of the year, and a geat many early Black Friday "guaranteed" deals start today. You don't want to miss out on the PS5 DualSense charging station for only $2.40, but there are plenty of other solid deals, like 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC for only $1, an Alienware RTX 3060 Ti gaming PC for $1399, your choice of Sony WH1000XM4 or Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling wireless headphones, and even the brand new Apple AirPods Pro MagSafe model. These deals and more below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Amazon
dbltap.com

Is Resident Evil Village Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

If you're looking for your next Resident Evil fix, you might be wondering if Resident Evil Village will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. Here's what you need to know. The eighth main entry into Capcom's Resident Evil series, Resident Evil Village, launched earlier this year in May. The game is a direct sequel to 2017's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which saw the franchise shift into a first-person perspective. In RE Village players once again take control of Ethan Winters who, along with his wife Mia and infant daughter Rosemary, have been relocated to a strange European village by Chris Redfield. Naturally, it doesn't take long before things take a brutal turn and Ethan once again finds himself at the mercy of the horrors.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Take-Two Spent $53 Million on a Game That Will Never Be Released - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, According to a Bloomberg report, the unannounced $53 Million game in question was being developed by Mafia 3 studio Hangar 13 and was code-named Volt. The report goes on to say that the game had been in development since 2017, and had troubles with reboots, technological hiccups, and COVID-19. The studio's employees will meet to discuss next steps on Thursday. It's been over a year since Nvidia released its RTX 30 series line of graphics cards. But if you have been keeping up with the news, you'll probably know it is pretty difficult to buy one of these GPUs right now. With the demand high and supply short, one individual has taken to committing a crime just to obtain these desirable graphics cards. In a new thread on the EVGA forums, Product Manager Jacob Freeman announced that on October 29, a shipment of EVGA GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs was stolen from a truck on its way to the company's Southern California distribution center. And it's all presented by Pluto TV!
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

What Game Is The Xbox Game Pass Twitter Teasing?

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's Netflix-like video game subscription service and its library continues to grow with each passing month. This November alone, the service is gaining Forza Horizon 5, It Takes Two, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, and more. However, the usual monthly announcement of Xbox Game Pass titles isn't always the only slew of games we learn are coming to the service.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Unpacking Is Impressing A Lot Of Xbox Game Pass Players

Unpacking was a brand-new release on Xbox Game Pass last week, and while it hasn't exactly caught fire with the masses, those who have checked it out seem to be loving what they're playing. On the outside, the premise of Unpacking seems fairly straightforward - you unbox packages and place...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Dicey Dungeons is coming to Xbox Game Pass this week

Dicey Dungeons, the stylish dice-based roguelite all about fantasy warrior dice, is coming to Xbox this week. The dungeon crawler lands on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this Thursday, Nov. 11, and it will also be arriving as part of Xbox Game Pass. Creator Terry Cavanagh revealed the news...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How to Get Crunchyroll Premium With Xbox Game Pass

November marked the debut of a new Crunchyroll and Xbox partnership which will allow those who currently subscribe to one of the services the chance to get the other for free for a limited amount of time. Here’s how you can get Crunchyroll Premium with Xbox Game Pass and vice versa?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Forza Horizon 5 Available Now with Xbox Game Pass

Forza Horizon 5 is available today on Xbox consoles, PC on Windows and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass including console, PC and Cloud Gaming (Beta). To celebrate Forza Horizon 5 being available now with Xbox Game Pass, we partnered with Mexico native and F1 driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez to create a new challenge showcasing all the open world of Mexico has to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring: Five Classes and 60FPS Confirmed - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Five of Elden Ring's playable classes - Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion, and Bloody Wolf - have been revealed ahead of its closed network test from November 12-14. The official Elden Ring Twitter account shared these class names and some images of what your character would look like should you choose them when the game is released on February 25, 2022. There is no mention as to if these are the only classes that will be available at launch, and no further details are given for any of the classes. Hogwarts Legacy is seemingly slated to launch after the theatrical release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in 2022. Reddit user SeerPumpkin shared a Toy World magazine interview in which Warner Bros. General Manager Rachel Wakley hinted that the release window for Hogwarts Legacy, the highly anticipated open-world action RPG set in the world of Harry Potter, would come after the next Fantastic Beasts movie, though she didn't specify an exact release date. A new poster released in celebration of N7 Day has teased a bit of the future of Mass Effect and its next entry. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Will Battlefield 2042 be on Xbox Game Pass?

Early access for Battlefield 2042 begins in just a day or so, but you may want to jump in without having to fork out any additional cash. Therefore, you might be wondering if Battlefield 2042 is on Xbox Game Pass. Well, we have all the answers you need. Jump To.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy