November Is a Huge Month for Xbox Game Pass - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Five of Elden Ring's playable classes - Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion, and Bloody Wolf - have been revealed ahead of its closed network test from November 12-14. The official Elden Ring Twitter account shared these class names and some images of what your character would look like should you choose them when the game is released on February 25, 2022. There is no mention as to if these are the only classes that will be available at launch, and no further details are given for any of the classes. Hogwarts Legacy is seemingly slated to launch after the theatrical release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in 2022. Reddit user SeerPumpkin shared a Toy World magazine interview in which Warner Bros. General Manager Rachel Wakley hinted that the release window for Hogwarts Legacy, the highly anticipated open-world action RPG set in the world of Harry Potter, would come after the next Fantastic Beasts movie, though she didn't specify an exact release date. A new poster released in celebration of N7 Day has teased a bit of the future of Mass Effect and its next entry. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
