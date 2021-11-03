CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen Dental to offer free dental care to veterans, spouses

 4 days ago

Five Aspen Dental locations in northwest Ohio will offer free dental care for military veterans and their spouses or “significant others” on Saturday in advance of Veterans’ Day next week, but appointments are required.

The company’s Day of Service event “provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health car,” according to its statement. Veterans may make appointments by calling 1-844-277-3646.

Appointments will be scheduled between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the following offices: 6658 Airport Hwy., Holland; 10411 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg Township; 1121 S. Main St., Suite 330, Bowling Green; 2540 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, and 851 Sean Drive, Suite 2, Fremont.

