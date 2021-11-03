CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Ashland local election results

By Amelia Heymann
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHMvt_0ckkLJMP00

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland had three candidates running for Town Council, as well as a spot in the Virginia House of Delegates up for election.

David Frisch was running against Daniel McGraw and John Hodges for one of the two open Town Council positions.

Four out of five precincts have reported that McGraw has received 36.01% of the vote so far, Frisch has 25.77%, Hodges has 36.74% and 1.48% of voters wrote in.

House of Delegates District 55 was also up for election. Results for the race between incumbent Buddy Fowler Jr. (R) and Rachel Levy (D) are still coming in. 21 out of 22 precincts in Hanover County have reported that Fowler has 65.44% of the vote, Levy has 34.43% and 0.13% wrote in a candidate.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

Follow 8News’ coverage of Virginia elections and election results

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Ashland, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hodges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Weather#Town Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy