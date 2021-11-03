CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Driver services at North Island in Aurora

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 9 days ago

State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is helping residents conveniently renew driver’s licenses, get plate stickers and access other services by being a partner with the Illinois Secretary of State’s office to bring driver services to Aurora’s North Island Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. “This...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Voice

Aurora Veterans Day Ceremony Moved Indoors, Parade Called Off Due to Inclement Weather

Although the weather may have changed Veterans Day plans for city of Aurora government officials and veterans honored, it certainly didn’t dampen the patriotic spirit. Out of an abundance of caution and with guidance from emergency management professionals, the Aurora city government Veterans Day parade scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11, was canceled due to rain and high winds in the weather forecast.
The Voice

Checks for food pantries, zoning approval for Public Works

At the Aurora city government City Council meeting Tuesday, mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin presented checks to food pantries with proceeds from the 14th annual Fox Valley Marines Detachment #1233 Golf Fundraiser in August at the Bliss Creek Golf Course in Sugar Grove. The event raised more than $30,000 with...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Senior drive-thru meal in Aurora Nov. 15

St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 Fifth Avenue in Aurora, will be host to a drive-thru senior meal distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Kane County seniors, 60 and better, are invited to pick up five frozen meals. The Kane Senior Council provides meals. Sponsors are State representatives Stephanie Kifowit, Barbara Hernandez, and Keith Wheeler.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Mary Ann Curtis

Commentary HealthMary Ann CurtisReader's Commentary. Reader’s Voice: In defense of a woman’s reproductive rights. By Mary Ann Curtis,Naperville, Ill. Texas governor Greg Abbott and his bounty-hunting bully buddies are on the prowl for women, their abortion-providers and anyone who aids them. Under protection of the Texas abortion ban, State Senate Bill 8, they ran to the U.S. Supreme Court for cover and assistance. How...
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Aurora, IL
Government
Aurora, IL
Traffic
City
Aurora, IL
The Voice

Aurora Veterans Day parade, salute, will begin 10:15 a.m. November 11

Aurora will honor on Veterans Day the heroes who bravely served our country and returned home to continue serving in many ways throughout the community. With the theme ‘Serving Our Country and Our Community,’ the annual Aurora Veterans Day parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, from Benton Street and Broadway Avenue. It will conclude at the GAR Memorial Hall, 23 E. Downer Place, where veterans, parade participants, and guests, will convene for a tribute ceremony.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Public Library District benefit for Bookmobile

Everyone is invited to join the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) and Foundation for a riveting night of fun, a silent auction, and entertainment Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Santori Library, 101 S. River Street, Aurora. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and entertainment will be from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m..
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Moment of silence special request at Aurora meeting

At the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, mayor of Aurora, Richard Irvin asked for a moment of silence for a friend of his, David Williams, who was a well known preacher, volunteer, and basketball coach at East Aurora High School. Mayor Irvin asked for a...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Renewal

Autos GovernmentDriver's licensesRenewalState representative Barbara Hernandez. State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is helping residents conveniently renew driver’s licenses, get plate stickers and access other services by being a partner with the Illinois Secretary of State’s office to bring driver services to Aurora’s North Island Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. “This past...
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Island#Id Cards#Mobile#Dmv#Office Of State
The Voice

Various ways aid communication, understanding

A system of communication is important in any community. In addition to precarious social media, newspapers have been involved in communications since the late 18th Century. Systems and times change. The Voice offers a platform to exchange ideas, provide community narratives, and offer opinions. We call attention to this week’s...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Commentary: The late Jim Hopp’s magic trades’ touch: A hero

Editor’s note: Aurora native Jim Hopp’s untimely death will reach three months Wednesday, Nov. 10. He left an indelible record in many ways. His wife, Nancy Hopp, submitted a timely narrative, a eulogy, in essence, for this week’s Reader’s Commentary. They were married 43 years. A celebration of life was held August 14 at New England Congregational Church in Aurora August 14. The family gathered to inter Jim’s ashes in the New England Congregational Church Memorial Garden Monday, Aug. 16. The lifelong resident of the Fox Valley area was born in Aurora March 10, 1947, went to Annunciation Grade School in Aurora and was graduated from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora in 1965 where he played football. He attended both Waubonsee Community College and Southern Illinois University. His work history with Hollywood Casino-Aurora started in 1992 when he was hired by Aurora Riverboats, Inc. to be the project manager for the construction of two riverboats, City of Lights I and City of Lights II, and for the Pavilion, all of which were completed and opened within 14 months. Before joining Hollywood Casino, Jim was general superintendent for 13 years for Peter Schwabe, Inc. of Big Bend, Wis., where he organized and managed field operations for key projects in the northern Illinois area, including Rock & Roll McDonald’s in downtown Chicago. Prior to that he was general superintendent for T&R Construction in Aurora.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Community input: Aurora Public Library District Holiday Celebrations in Many Lands

Holiday celebrants can stop at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) in December to enjoy our annual Holiday Celebrations in Many Lands Exhibition! Each year, families, organizations, and businesses from our community come together at the Library to decorate a space to honor the unique celebrations and rituals common to a diverse array of countries and cultures. From Armenia to Kwanzaa and the Winter Solstice, the exhibition aspires to a broad and varied portfolio of global representation, aiming for an inclusive approach to holiday celebration that acknowledges both the ubiquitousness of a collective holiday experience and the rich diversity of the traditions we uphold.
The Voice

Aurora Continues Senior Citizens Listening Tour October 29-November 4

Senior citizens in Aurora bring a lot of wisdom and life experiences to the table, and they have been sharing both with City officials this past week. Nearly 100 seniors, caretakers and service providers have attended the first three sessions of the ‘Enhancing Life and Legacy’ listening tour, and there are still more sessions planned, including new tour stops announced for November.
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Voice

Aurora City Council: Aurora awardees saluted, WPA murals in focus

Many city of Aurora government employees received awards at the Aurora city government City Council meeting Tuesday as part of the City’s quarterly staff member spotlight night. Awards went to four City government staff members and one community-wide project. The 2021 Meritorious Service Award for operators was presented to assistant...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

New State congressional district map called imbalanced

The latest draft of a new congressional district map for Illinois met with much of the same criticism as the first draft during a House committee hearing Tuesday. The latest proposal from legislative Democratic Party leaders was released Saturday. It divides the State into 17 congressional districts, one fewer than the State has due to its population loss since the 2010 U.S. Census.
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

State representative Barbara Hernandez receives award for health work

In recognition for her work to maintain clean air, State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, recently received an award from the Respiratory Health Association. “The Respiratory Health Association has been fighting for better air quality and equitable health care for lung diseases for years and I am grateful for their recognition,” Hernandez said. “Living with poor lung health can be debilitating. Not being able to breathe properly can impact people’s ability to work, to learn and even to connect with their friends and family. Preventing dangerous pollutants from intensifying these problems prevents a great deal of unnecessary suffering, and our work here is far from over.”
AURORA, IL
The Voice

State district proposals continue

Democratic Party leaders in the General Assembly released a second draft of proposed congressional district maps over the weekend as they prepare to enter the final three days of their fall veto session. Similar to the first set of maps that were released October 15, the latest draft would create...
POLITICS
The Voice

Halloween a serious treat in Aurora

For the seventh consecutive year, Aurora has been ranked as one of the best cities in America to celebrate Halloween!. Maintaining its consistent top 10 ranking, Aurora placed eighth out of the 210 largest cities in the Nation. To identify the Best Cities to Celebrate Halloween, finance website, SmartAsset, ranked...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy