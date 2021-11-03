Delran over Gov. Livingston - Girls soccer recap

The titans of the state will square off this Saturday, Nov. 13 at William Paterson University in the NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Championships. Let’s check out the matchups. All groups will link to the respective group’s bracket. No. 6 Bogota vs. Delaware Valley, 10:00 a.m. No. 9 Mendham...
Seventh-seeded Princeton Day defeated fifth-seeded Ranney on the road, 3-1, in the championship game of the NJSIAA/Wawa South Jersey, Non-Public B tournament. Princeton Day (12-11) will face North Jersey sectional champion Gill St. Bernard in the Non-Public B final on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Kean University. The teams have met once in each of the last four seasons, with Gill St. Bernard’s winning three of the four. Gill St. Bernard’s earned a 4-2 regular-season victory last season and also took down Princeton Day 4-0 in the 2017 Prep B semifinals.
Sarah Wilcock recorded 20 kills and seven assists to lead Mendham, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a split-set victory over Barnegat, 25-12, 18-25 and 25-14, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Group 2 tournament. Ania Trzesniowski and Poppy Skjonnemand tallied 10 kills apiece while...
Fourth-seeded Lodi Immaculate took a 2-0 sweep over top-seed Mount St. Dominic in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Non-Public Group B tournament, in Caldwell. Lodi Immaculate will face second-seeded Newark Academy in the Non-Public B championship on Saturday at William Paterson University. Newark Academy last played Lodi Immaculate in last season’s Non-Public B quarterfinals, which Newark Academy won in two sets.
After 80 minutes of regulation play was not enough for either team to separate itself from the other, third-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven and four-seed Holmdel headed to extra time with the score tied at one apiece, with each team looking for a golden goal to decide the NJSIAA/Wawa Central Jersey, Group 2 champion.
Westfield, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 19 Scotch Plains-Fanwood squared off three times ahead of the postseason. The Blue Devils entered the NJSIAA/Wawa North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 Tournament as the second seed and it figures that even as the eighth seed, Scotch Plains-Fanwood would meet their rival once more – this time in the state final.
The most consequential race day of the season has just about arrived. Group Saturday at Holmdel Park is when state championships will be won on New Jersey’s toughest course, and there are quite a few storylines heading into the big day. Will Florida-bound Angelina Perez run the fastest time of...
No. 8 Seton Hall Prep at No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep, 7. No. 6 Northern Highlands vs. Mount Olive, N1G4, 6:15. No. 7 St. Peter’s vs. No. 8 Seton Hall Prep, NPA, 7. No. 11 Red Bank Catholic vs. Morris Catholic, NPB, 7. No. 12 Rumson-Fair Haven vs. Burlington Twp.,...
It was never a conversation to Juan Rojas. After being taken down in the box—a play he envisioned in the hours leading up to Kearny’s sectional title game showdown with West Orange—it was going to be Rojas at the spot with his team down a goal and in desperate need of the equalizer.
Third-seeded Paul VI, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, advanced to the sectional championship of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Non-Public A volleyball championships with a 25-19, 25-19 win over second-seeded Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Paul VI, which won its 15th straight match, will next visit top-seeded Immaculate Heart...
It was a surreal moment for Michael Matos and for Cedar Grove, a moment many thought was never possible. But with one swing of his right leg, Matos not only made history, but earned a level of respect the boys soccer program has never previously enjoyed. With less than a...
It has been a historic season for East Brunswick. The Bears entered Thursday night having won the Greater Middlesex Conference Championship and NJSIAA Central Jersey, Section 2 titles. They were missing just one victory to complete the trifecta. East Brunswick, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 10, was able to...
The November sun set just in the nick of time for the top-seeded Waldwick boys soccer team to set off a slew of figurative fireworks, as it claimed the NJSIAA/Wawa North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 title Thursday by defeating second-seeded Emerson Boro 2-0 in the final. The Warriors lit...
Tenth-seeded Cherry Hill West and fourth-seeded Moorestown battled through regulation and overtime to a 1-1 tie during the championship game of the NJSIAA/Wawa South Jersey, Group 2 tournament, in Moorestown. The Lions came out on top 5-4 in the penalty shootout to claim the sectional title. The Lions (12-7-2) will...
To say Delbarton has been the primary state tournament roadblock for the Seton Hall Prep soccer program is like saying the roadblock to a successful diet is a daily trip to an all-you-can-eat buffet. Delbarton has been such a thorn in Prep’s side -- winning 13 of the previous 16...
The Williamstown High girls’ volleyball team moved within a game of winning their first state title since 2019 following Thursday’s 2-0 victory over East Brunswick in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Tournament in Monroe Township. “It feels amazing, honestly,” junior libero Mia Owens, who had eight digs, said....
We’re just hours away from one of the most exciting days of the season. A total of 10 teams will descend upon Bordentown High School on Saturday and five will leave it with a state championship. The action starts at 10am with the Non-Public final and will go on throughout...
Union players and coaches were informed just past noon on Friday - seven hours prior to kickoff against Paterson Eastside - that the team’s quest to repeat as North 2, Group 5 sectional champion had ended before a single play was called due to COVID-19. According to a letter delivered...
As Hackettstown senior Zack Prymak stepped up to the penalty spot in the Tigers’ North Jersey 2, Group 2 sectional final against Bernards, he was motivated by memories of their win over Harrison in the sectional final three years ago. “When I was a freshman, I was part of the...
Get ready for some live (and on-demand) championship soccer on NJ.com - all for free. A 15-game broadcast schedule started Thursday with Seton Hall Prep topping Delbarton in the boys North Non-Public A final, and it will continue Sunday with a quadruple-header of boys and girls Non-Public Group finals from Kean.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.
Comments / 0