Livingston, NJ

Delran over Gov. Livingston - Girls soccer recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
 9 days ago
Olivia Sofroney scored a pair of goals as 12th-seeded Delran earned a 4-3 overtime win over fifth-seeded Gov. Livingston in the first round of the NJSIAA/Wawa Central Jersey, Group 2 Tournament...

