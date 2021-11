There are so many reasons why a newly-engaged couple should consider booking an engagement photo session: Not only is this a great way to celebrate this momentous (and short-lived!) period of your life together, but it also helps you get comfortable in front of the camera ahead of the big day. Plus, you can use the photos on everything from your save-the-date cards to your wedding website, not to mention share them with friends and family. If we've sold you on the idea of an engagement photo session, then the next thing you might be wondering is what you should wear. Ultimately, the decision is yours, but many couples choose outfits that are in keeping with their personalities and a fit for their location.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO