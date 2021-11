I've never quite understood those fearless fellas (and let's face it, it's usually chaps) who celebrate cars that have a tendency to bite hard. You know, "it's not a man's car if it doesn't try to kill you" sort of thing. I like cars, I like driving, but I am quite happy to admit I like living, too; I plan on doing all three for as long as possible. Now, I'm not saying that the Peugeot 205 GTI was one of those renowned widow-makers that got the chest-beaters' beating, but I certainly preferred the long-wheelbase neutrality of the 405 Mi16 to the 205's edgier, short-wheelbase snap when, for instance, trying to avoid that unseen tractor on hedge-cutting duties.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO