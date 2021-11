Former play-by-play announcer Gus Grebe, who called Wichita State football and basketball games in the late 1960s and early '70s, died Tuesday. He was 102. Grebe was a sports writer at KNX Radio in Los Angeles in the 1960s before meeting the KFH manager and moving to Wichita. He was on the other plane the fateful day of the Wichita State plane crash in 1970.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO