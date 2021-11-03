FL-Winners

He believes President's migrant relocation program is at fault. Governor DeSantis in Del Rio, TXFacebook-GovRonDeSantis. On November 10, Governor DeSantis took to Fox News to share his opinion that the recent murder of a Jacksonville man at the hands of Honduran immigrant, Yery Noel Medina Ulloa was President Biden's fault.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
The four draft congressional maps have slight differences, but all would include 16 proposed districts where former President Donald Trump won a majority of votes in 2020, an increase from 15 on the current maps.
The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
Roger Stone arrives for the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images. Roger Stone wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to pledge not to run for president if he seeks reelection. Stone said if DeSantis doesn’t commit, he’ll run for...
Our weekly summary of federal news previews Tuesday’s special Democratic primary in FL-20 and highlights SCOTUS’ acceptance of two cases related to Texas’ abortion law. Read all about it in this week’s edition of the Federal Tap. Enjoy all the Halloween candy this weekend. We think accurate political information is...
They say 13 is unlucky for some, and controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene certainly made the “wrong call” when she posted the phone numbers of House representatives who supported President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. Pun most definitely intended. The Georgia congresswoman shared the numbers – which are publicly available...
“Americans have lost their confidence in President Joe Biden and their optimism for the country.”. That, according to Chuck Todd, is the top takeaway from a just-released NBC News poll out Sunday. Breaking down the numbers on Meet the Press, Todd pointed to data from the survey that he deemed “shocking.”
The Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus on Monday asked the state Supreme Court to disqualify all three nominees tapped by Republican leadership to help it draw the state’s new congressional and legislative maps, calling them “political operatives” with conflicts of interest. The state Supreme Court is redrawing the maps after the...
(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he's "optimistic" about 2022. The Republican said the midterms are "likely to be a very good election for Republicans." There are 34 Senate seats up for grabs next year. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said he's optimistic about the 2022 midterm elections...
You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
Comments / 0