The Marvels: Actor Wraps Filming on Captain Marvel 2

It’s hard to underplay just how instrumental Marvel casting director Sarah Halley Finn has been in crafting the MCU and, for the most part, it’s hard to imagine actors other than the ones who have been cast in the MCU bringing these superheroes to life. This is perhaps especially true for the earliest actors to be cast in the fictional universe; at this point, Robert Downey Jr. has been Tony Stark for more than a decade—even if he isn’t actively playing the character anymore, he will always be Tony. The same is true for Chris Evans, who will always be Steve Rogers in our hearts. As many diehard MCU fans know, however, Evans initially turned down the offer to take on the role of Captain America. The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a new book that details the making of the MCU, gives more detail on how Marvel convinced the actor to step into the iconic role.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO