CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jet pack spotted by LAX-bound pilots may have been balloons: FBI

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c35sd_0ckkHJDZ00

Following multiple reports of pilots spotting what they believed to be people riding jet packs in the air near Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles police have released a video that may offer some explanation.

Both the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration have said they believe it is possible pilots actually saw human-shaped balloons floating in the air.

The LAPD released a video on Tuesday that seemingly backed up the feds’ theories. Taken in November 2020, it appears to show a balloon or inflatable toy in the shape of a person floating high above L.A.

It is believed the balloon looks like the character Jack Skellington from the Disney animated feature A Nightmare Before Christmas .

There have been four reported sightings of “jet pack men.”

In August 2020, an American Airlines pilot and Southwest Airlines pilot both radioed air-traffic control claiming to have seen someone flying in a jet pack. In October of last year, a China Airlines crew member reported a similar sighting. Two months later, a video purporting to show a person flying with a jet pack was captured in the Palos Verdes area.

The latest sighting was reported in July, when a pilot radioed LAX air-traffic controllers to report an object that “might have resembled a jet pack” at an altitude of 5,000 feet.

“The FAA has worked closely with the FBI to investigate every reported jetpack sighting. So far, none of these sightings have been verified,” an FAA spokesperson told KTLA on Tuesday.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Los Angeles airport jet pack sightings were ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ balloons

A months-long investigation into apparent sightings of “jet men” flying near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has found that inflatable balloons are to blame. The sightings of men with jet packs around LAX were first made in August 2020 by an American Airlines flight, and again by a China Airlines flight in October 2020. A third sighting of what was described as a “jet man” flying at approximately 5,000 feet was reported to authorities in July 2021, with an investigation by the FBI and US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) struggling to find what was behind the strange sightings. On...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Jet Pack#China Airlines#Balloons#Lapd#Southwest Airlines#Ktla#Newsradio
The Dad

The FBI Thinks the LAX ‘Jetpack Guy’ Was Likely Just Balloons

It was one of the more fun “weird” news stories over the last year. Multiple airline pilots flying into LAX reported seeing a “guy on a jetpack” at dangerously high altitudes. Who was this mysterious man? Could he be a real-life Ironman? Some sort of internet-fame-hungry daredevil? Reality is always more boring than imagination, and after an investigation, it turns out our infamous jetpack guy was possibly just…balloons.
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

WATCH: FBI - LAX 'jetpack man' sightings may have been balloons

(UPI) The FBI said sightings of a "jetpack man" flying near Los Angeles International Airport may have been sparked by balloons. Pilots flying in and out of LAX in late 2020 reported multiple sightings of a man piloting a jetpack near the airport, and at least two pilots reported seeing a similar scene in late July of this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MedPage Today

Whistleblower Physician Killed in Plane Crash Ahead of Settlement

A crush of physicians, anesthesiology staffing firms, and outpatient surgery centers in Georgia will pay $28 million to resolve federal kickback allegations -- but the physician whistleblower who helped set the proceedings in motion died before she could see the outcome. Kathleen Hartney-Velazco, MD, owner of Capitol Anesthesiology, died in...
CENTENNIAL, CO
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Disney
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
TravelNoire

Flash Sale: Southwest Airlines Has $39 Flights But Only For 3-Days

Southwest Airlines is well-known for its $39 one-way flight sales, and just like the previous ones, the airline is back with their winter sale. The sale, which started this week, will run until Thursday Nov. 11 at 11:59pm Central Standard Time. Keep in mind that the $39 is just a starting price point, and most one-way fares with be $68.
LIFESTYLE
newscentermaine.com

Flight recorders, wreckage recovered from plane that crashed in ocean off Hawaii

WASHINGTON — The flight recorders and wreckage from a cargo jet that crashed into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the Hawaiian island of Oahu in July have been recovered, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday. Investigators were able to recover all major components from the...
ACCIDENTS
Real News Network

Cops said they arrested him for turning around at a checkpoint, but the real reason is much worse

This week, PAR continues its coverage of the overt abuses of police power by examining new data that shows just how dangerous—and even deadly—systematic over-policing can be. PAR hosts Taya Graham and Stephen Janis break down several cases that show how police use pretextual car stops to expand their power, challenge the constitutional rights of citizens, and expand the reach of the country’s law-enforcement-industrial complex.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
airlive.net

ALERT Brutal fight erupted between passengers on Delta flight bound for LAX

A man was arrested at an Atlanta airport after video captured a brawl between passengers on a plane bound for Los Angeles. A Delta Airlines passenger was arrested Friday morning at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after he fought another passenger on a plane headed to Los Angeles, according to local police.
ATLANTA, GA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy