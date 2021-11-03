CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NTSB: Brake system issue probable cause in 2019 plane crash

By BECKY BOHRER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The braking system on a plane carrying 42 people that overran a runway at an Alaska airport in 2019, killing one, was compromised by anti-skid sensors that were not correctly wired, the National Transportation Safety Board determined Tuesday.

The incorrect wiring likely occurred during an overhaul at the landing gear manufacturer’s facility in January 2017, but it was not discovered until after the accident, the report said.

The system “does not generate a fault based on incorrect wiring,” the report said. Also, the plane was not in revenue service from the time of the overhaul until June 2019, the report said. Revenue service refers to flying passengers or cargo for money.

The improper configuration “led to the skidding and bursting of one tire and the subsequent release of brake pressure on two of the three remaining wheels. Investigators determined the loss of effective braking on three of the four main landing gear wheels prevented the flight crew from stopping on the runway,” a statement from the agency said.

“Even though the airplane, the pilot, the weather and federal oversight all had a role in this tragedy, it was entirely preventable,” the board’s chair, Jennifer L. Homendy, said in the statement.

She described factors the board determined contributed to the accident: “The brake system should have been designed to protect against human error during maintenance, the pilot shouldn’t have landed on a runway with such a strong tailwind and federal regulators should have considered the runway safety area dimensions when authorizing the airline to fly the Saab 2000 into that airport.”

The Federal Aviation Administration approved the use of the plane at the airport without considering whether the runway safety area was adequate for a plane with that approach speed and size, the report said.

Flight crew members told investigators they were aware of the plane manufacturer’s 15-knot tailwind limit, but they thought the reported wind direction and speed of 24 knots did not warrant a change of runway, the report said, calling the decision “inappropriate.”

Before landing, flight crew members learned of 24 knot winds, the report said. Investigators after the accident calculated the tailwind at landing at 15 knots, the report said.

The report said the plane was operated by Peninsula Aviation Services Inc., which it refers to as PenAir. PenAir had designated the airport in the Aleutian Islands fishing community of Unalaska as one requiring specific qualifications for pilots in charge because of the surrounding terrain “and complex approach and departure procedures,” the report says.

But it said the company allowed the captain of the accident flight to fly at the airport “without gaining the experience that the company’s policy intended” and that the captain “might not have fully understood” the challenges in landing the aircraft at that airport.

The flight was operated by a Ravn Air Group subsidiary that bought PenAir’s name and assets in 2018 after PenAir declared bankruptcy, the Anchorage Daily News reported. The Ravn Air Group declared bankruptcy last year, and a new company emerged called Ravn Alaska, the newspaper reported.

“While Ravn Alaska is a different company, we’ve taken great interest in this NTSB report and agree with the findings,” the company’s CEO, Rob McKinney, said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press. “Our new Ravn intentionally uses aircraft with wider safety margins, specifically for this runway. Providing safe travel for our passengers, crews and communities is a top priority.”

The NTSB report, among its findings, said the FAA’s oversight of PenAir in the two years before the accident was insufficient to identify safety risks resulting from such things as the bankruptcy and loss of experienced pilots. A message seeking comment was sent to an FAA spokesperson.

NTSB also made several recommendations to the FAA. The agency, in a statement, said it takes seriously NTSB recommendations and will provide preliminary responses to those within 90 days.

Saab, in a statement, said it has “contributed to the investigation by advising the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority (SHK) and will continue to support the NTSB in the investigation.”

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pilot who crashed plane into house had drugs in system

POUGHKEEPSIE – The pilot of a plane that crashed into a Union Vale house in August of 2019 had cocaine in his system, according to documents obtained by Mid-Hudson News. The crash killed the pilot and a resident of the house. Two other passengers of the plane survived. The autopsy...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal SC plane crash

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Federal investigators have released a preliminary report on a plane crash that killed its sole passenger and seriously injured the pilot last month in South Carolina. The National Transportation Safety Board reported Wednesday that the small plane was headed Oct. 22 to Miami from Fredericksburg, Virginia...
WALTERBORO, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Brake#Braking#Ap#Saab#Flight
thedallasnewera.com

Plane Crash Near The Georgian Subdivision

(Paulding County, GA) Paulding Deputies responded to a fatal plane crash in southern Paulding County off of Georgian Parkway yesterday afternoon. At approximately 12:59 PM on Monday, November 8, 2021, Paulding E-911 received a phone call from a complainant who indicated that they observed a small single-engine plane “sputtering” and then “spiraling downward” toward a wooded area near The Georgian subdivision.
GEORGIA STATE
KHOU

NTSB gives new details from investigation into plane crash in Waller County

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has an update into their investigation of an October plane crash in Waller County. The Boeing MD-87 was heading to Boston for an Astros game in the ALCS, but it never left the ground. It overran its runway and crashed through an airport fence before catching fire. All 23 passengers escaped the plane before it went up in flames, according to the NTSB. Two people were seriously hurt and another person had minor injuries.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
crossroadstoday.com

NTSB: Controls jammed on private jet that crashed in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Flight controls that maneuver the tail wing were jammed when a private jet overran a runway in Houston and burst into flames, federal investigators said Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that the controls were so jammed investigators couldn’t even move the adjustable...
HOUSTON, TX
94.3 Jack FM

Tesla was traveling at high speed before fatal Florida crash -NTSB

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said a Tesla Model 3 involved in a fatal Sept. 13 crash in Coral Gables was traveling at a high rate of speed before it crashed into two trees and caught fire, according to a preliminary evaluation. The crash occurred on...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Houston Chronicle

NTSB says machinery jammed on burnt Waller plane's wings

Federal investigators on Wednesday said machinery that controls steering jammed on a plane that plowed past the end of a Waller County runway and burned up in an adjacent field last month. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said the left and right elevators on the MD-87 were jammed...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
WJHG-TV

Plane crash in Malone kills pilot

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a plane has crashed in Malone. Officials told our sister station WTVY that the pilot died. The plane reportedly went down on or near Coast Guard land no longer used for a transmitter site. The Federal Aviation Administration...
MALONE, FL
Bonner County Daily Bee

NTSB: Tamarack winglets likely caused plane crash

SANDPOINT — The cause of a 2018 Cessna Citation plane crash in Clark County, Indiana, was likely caused by modifications to the aircraft by Sandpoint-based Tamarack Aerospace Group. Those findings were “strongly disputed” by Tamarack officials following the report’s release. According to a final accident report by the National Transportation...
SANDPOINT, ID
MyArkLaMiss

A Florida plane crash under investigation

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — A plane crashed in the Malone area on Monday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The JCSO is working with multiple agencies, including the FAA, to investigate the crash. The crash happened around 4:30 PM Monday afternoon near Snow Hill Road. Officials said the plane was not a crop duster. […]
FLORIDA STATE
Shropshire Star

‘Systemic safety issues’ identified in report into R116 helicopter crash

Four crew members on board the Coast Guard helicopter were killed after it struck Blackrock Island, 12 miles off the coast of Co Mayo, in 2017. An investigation into the Irish Coast Guard helicopter R116 crash that claimed four lives has identified “systemic safety issues”. It found that the aircraft...
ACCIDENTS
11Alive

Plane crashes in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities responded to a plane crash Thursday in DeKalb County. A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the pilot of a single-engine Cessna 172 declared an emergency after departing DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee and landed on North Decatur Road southeast of the airport at 9:53 a.m.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
newscentermaine.com

Flight recorders, wreckage recovered from plane that crashed in ocean off Hawaii

WASHINGTON — The flight recorders and wreckage from a cargo jet that crashed into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the Hawaiian island of Oahu in July have been recovered, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday. Investigators were able to recover all major components from the...
ACCIDENTS
civilbeat.org

NTSB Recovers Wreckage From TransAir Plane Crash In Waters Off Oahu

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday that it has recovered both flight recorders and “all major components” of the TransAir cargo jet that crashed this past summer off Oahu’s south shore. Hauling the heavy plane wreckage from depths of 350 to 450 feet about two miles off Ewa Beach...
EWA BEACH, HI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

646K+
Followers
346K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy