WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Gregory Allen served in the military for six years, but his duty to the country is not over yet. He served most of that time in Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Now, he helps properly retire flags no longer fit to be displayed. Allen has been doing that for years now as a commander at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8879.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO