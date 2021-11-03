CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Whales off California coast delay commercial crab season

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k15wH_0ckkFfEB00
1 of 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The start of the commercial Dungeness crab season will be delayed for some areas of Northern California for the third year in a row to protect whales and sea turtles from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday it was delaying the start of the commercial season, which traditionally begins Nov. 15, for waters between the Sonoma/Mendocino county line and Lopez Point, in Monterey County.

The department said it plans to issue its next assessment on the presence of endangered whales and sea turtles on Nov. 22, when it will decide whether commercial Dungeness crab fishing can start.

Recent aerial surveys of the area spotted nearly 100 endangered humpback whales and some extremely rare Pacific leatherback turtles, the department said.

The crab season can be delayed when 20 whales are sighted, per the state’s Risk Assessment and Mitigation Program. That program stems from a legal agreement with the Center for Biological Diversity, which sued over increasing whale and sea turtle entanglements in California fishing gear.

“We’re glad to see whales protected from crab gear in some areas, but the whole season should have been delayed to prevent deadly entanglements,” said Kristen Monsell, legal director of the Center’s Oceans program.

There have been a record number of whale injuries and deaths in recent years as the whales, which normally are migrating south to Mexico by the start of the crabbing season, have stayed off the California coast longer.

They may be hanging around to feed on anchovies that have been pushed into shallower waters because of warming ocean temperatures, scientists have said.

The Center has urged state officials to speed up the transition to ropeless fishing gear that uses lift bags or remotely released lines and buoys to bring crab traps to the surface without ropes running through the water for days or weeks. Crab fishermen say ropeless fishing gear is too expensive.

“As long as the fishing industry is dropping thousands of heavy ropes into California waters, crabbers will face delays or closures and endangered whales and sea turtles will continue to be entangled and killed,” Monsell said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CNN

Mark Meadows did not appear for deposition with January 6 committee

(CNN) — Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows did not appear for a deposition on Friday in front of the House select committee investigating January 6, sources familiar with the investigation tell CNN, setting up a potential showdown that could lead to the panel beginning a criminal referral process against him.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and prominent medical researcher, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency. Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
The Hill

Ciattarelli formally concedes in New Jersey to Phil Murphy

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Friday conceded his loss in the state’s governor’s contest to Gov. Phil Murphy (D), more than a week after the race was called for the incumbent. Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman, said his campaign had concluded that he could not overcome the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Dungeness Crab#Humpback Whales#Sea Turtles#Ap#Center#Oceans
CBS News

"We don't want any more Black pastors" in courtroom of Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, defense lawyer says

Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's killing watched security camera videos Thursday that show other people entering a home under construction in the months before the 25-year-old Black man was chased and gunned down after running from the site. Meanwhile, one of the defendant's attorneys told the judge that he doesn't want "any more Black pastors" in the courtroom after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat with the slain man's family on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

646K+
Followers
346K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy