LOCAL ROUNDUP: Trinity advances in soccer playoffs

TRINITY — Ninth-seeded Trinity edged 24th-seeded North Surry 1-0 on Monday at Trinity in the opening round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys soccer playoffs.

The Bulldogs (12-6-1) advanced to face eighth-seeded Pine Lake Prep on the road in the second round Thursday.

E. DAVIDSON, PATTON

THOMASVILLE — Fourteenth-seeded East Davidson topped 19th-seeded Patton 1-0 on Monday at Brown Middle in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys soccer playoffs.

The Golden Eagles (12-5-1) advanced to face third-seeded Salisbury on the road in the second round Thursday.

HP CENTRAL, FORESTVIEW

GASTONIA — Twenty-second seeded High Point Central lost 1-0 against 11th-seeded Forestview on Monday at Forestview in the NCHSAA 3A West boys soccer playoffs.

The Bison finished the season with a 9-6-1 record.

RAGSDALE, WEDDINGTON

MATTHEWS — Fifth-seeded Weddington defeated 28th-seeded Ragsdale 5-0 on Monday at Weddington in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A West boys soccer playoffs.

The Tigers ended the season with a 12-11-1 record.

WHEATMORE, N. FORSYTH

WINSTON-SALEM — Fifth-seeded North Forsyth scored five first-half goals to defeat 28th-seeded Wheatmore 6-1 on Monday at North Forsyth in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys soccer playoffs.

Jagur Williams scored for the Warriors (9-9), while Nick Galloway made 15 saves in goal.

BISHOP, PIEDMONT COMMUNITY CHARTER

GASTONIA — Nineteenth-seeded Bishop McGuinness fell 3-2 against 14th-seeded Piedmont Community Charter on Monday at PCCS in the opening round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys soccer playoffs.

The Villains finished with a 7-13-2 record.

THOMASVILLE, LANGTREE CHARTER

MOORESVILLE — Tenth-seeded Langtree Charter defeated 23rd-seeded Thomasville 6-0 on Monday at Langtree Charter in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys soccer playoffs.

The Bulldogs finished with a 5-12 record.

GIRLS TENNIS BISHOP, THOMAS JEFFERSON

KERNERSVILLE — Second-seeded Bishop McGuinness downed sixth-seeded Thomas Jefferson 6-2 on Monday at Fourth of July Park in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A West girls tennis playoffs.

Lindsey Bergelin, Allison Dennen, Nina Holton and Adelaide Jernigan won in singles for the Villains (17-2). Lourdes Lopez, who lost a three-set match in singles, and Bergelin plus Dennen/Holton won in doubles.

Bishop will face top-seeded Mount Airy in the regional championship today.