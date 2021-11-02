City sets hazardous waste drop-off event

HIGH POINT — High Point residents can drop off their household hazardous waste on Saturday at a drive-thru disposal event.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will open for the event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It offers an opportunity for city residents to drop off the following household items at no charge for proper collection and disposal:

• Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish/removers

• Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, strippers/thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives

• Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid

• Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons, pool chemicals

• Electronics and tires (limit of four tires per visitor)

Proof of residency will be required for all disposal.

City staff will direct all vehicles through and unload all materials. People dropping off waste materials will stay in their vehicles. Items for disposal must be placed in a car trunk or the bed of a pickup truck for easy access and removal.

Disposal is for household waste only, not for businesses. This event will not offer shredding. No household garbage or medical waste will be accepted.

High Point residents can also find a comprehensive list of common household items and their proper disposal methods by visiting www.highpointnc.gov/whatdoidowith.