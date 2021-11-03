CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Former All Black Carl Hayman reveals dementia diagnosis

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 9 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former All Blacks prop Carl Hayman has revealed he’s been diagnosed with early-onset dementia at the age of 41....

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Reveals 'Aggressive Cancer' Diagnosis

Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic said he has “an aggressive cancer” in a note shared on his official Instagram account. The convicted felon posted a handwritten letter informing fans that a prostate biopsy revealed the diagnosis and pleaded that they advocate for his release. Exotic is serving 22 years in prison...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Revealed: the All Blacks’ fitness secrets – and what you can learn from them

“Gee, you want all the secrets, hey?” laughs Nic Gill, the muscular 6ft 1in strength and conditioning coach of the all-conquering All Blacks – the number one rugby team in the world. I have asked Gill to spill the beans on the All Blacks’ gym workouts, which are the stuff of legend among fans and a highly-prized form of intellectual property among coaches.
YOGA
Neuroscience News

Increased Fats and Protein Could Provide Diagnosis in Lewy Body Dementia

Summary: Increased ceramide levels in the brain may be a unique feature of all types of Lewy body dementias, including LBD associated with Parkinson’s disease. Increased levels of certain fats and proteins found in one of the most common forms of dementia, Lewy body dementia, could help with diagnosis and test for the effectiveness of treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Blacks#Alcohol Abuse#Ap Sports#Cte#The New Zealand
The Independent

England on Covid ‘rollercoaster’ after Ellis Genge positive, Eddie Jones admits

Eddie Jones admits England are on board a Covid-19 “rollercoaster” as Ellis Genge was ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Australia after becoming the latest player to test positive.A crisis has developed at loosehead prop after first choice Genge, one of the team’s recently appointed vice-captains, followed bench option Joe Marler into self-isolation ahead of Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash.It means that Scottish-born Bevan Rodd will make his debut just three days after being called into camp as a replacement for Marler with Trevor Davison providing replacement cover.For the second-successive week, England’s eve-of-match preparations have been affected by coronavirus after...
WORLD
CNN

New Zealand cricket match suspended as pitch invaded by bees

(CNN) — A cricket match in New Zealand was suspended when the pitch was invaded by some unusual visitors: a swarm of bees. Canterbury and Wellington were playing a Plunket Shield match at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday when the insects descended. Photos of the incident show players and...
PETS
BBC

Ireland v New Zealand: Former coach O'Sullivan says Irish can beat All Blacks

Former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan believes Andy Farrell's side have genuine prospects of defeating the All Blacks this weekend in Dublin. O'Sullivan says Ireland will take a lot of belief from Saturday's 60-5 demolition of a Japan side who beat them at the 2019 World Cup. "The big takeaway is...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Popular AEW Star Reveals Concussion Diagnosis

That’s never good to hear. There are so many people on the AEW roster but there are only a few who really get the chance to stand out. That could be for a variety of reasons and some of those are better than others. Sometimes though you see someone get over because of an incredible in-ring performance. It was certainly the case earlier this year, but now one of the wrestlers is out of action for a less than great reason.
WWE
The Independent

Ireland get all-clear to face New Zealand after second round of Covid testing

Ireland’s players have been given the all-clear to face New Zealand on Saturday after a “potential positive case” of coronavirus proved to be a false alarm.Andy Farrell’s entire squad and management team underwent additional PCR testing on Friday following the news that one player had returned a positive result.The individual and an identified close contact were immediately isolated before further examinations were carried out.📄 PCR Testing carried out earlier today of the Ireland Squad and Management Team has produced no positive Covid-19 results.The Ireland Match Day 23 will line out tomorrow as named earlier this week.#TeamOfUs | #IREvNZL— Irish Rugby...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Eddie Jones writes to Emma Raducanu to clarify remarks over her loss of form

Eddie Jones has written to British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu to explain his comments that she has been overburdened by commercial “distractions” in the wake of her US Open victory.England’s head coach made the remarks to illustrate his belief that Marcus Smith must remain grounded after the 22-year-old Harlequins magician stepped off the bench to orchestrate a late flurry of tries in a 69-3 victory over Tonga.Jones suggested that Raducanu has struggled for form since triumphing at Flushing Meadows in September because of her off-court activity.“There’s a reason why the young girl who won the US Open hasn’t done so...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Farrell urges Ireland players to embrace privilege of facing New Zealand

Andy Farrell has urged Ireland’s players to embrace the “privilege’ of taking on New Zealand and is braced for a “different beast” following last weekend’s demolition of Japan.The formidable All Blacks arrive at a sold-out Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday afternoon having lost only two of the previous 32 meetings between the nations and on the back of scoring a world-record 675 points this calendar year.Ireland are on a six-match winning streak after warming up for the mouth-watering clash with the world’s top-ranked side by blitzing the Brave Blossoms 60-5 last weekend.Head coach Farrell, who will also take his...
RUGBY
AFP

Relaxing eligibility rules would strengthen global rugby, says Pivac

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says that a potential easing of currently stringent player eligibility rules by World Rugby would strengthen the game globally and make the World Cup more competitive. As commentators go, Pivac is as well placed as any: a New Zealander who coached in the Polynesian melting pot that is Auckland and, between 2004-07, also coached Fiji, whom Wales play in Cardiff on Sunday. Under current World Rugby rules, a player is "locked" to the one country they opt to play for, although there is a loophole that allows nationality transfers should a player turn out in Olympic rugby sevens qualifiers. World Rugby, however, is reportedly meeting on November 24 to vote on changing the eligibility criteria to allow players to switch nations after a three-year stand-down period, provided their parents or grandparents were born in the nation to which they're intending to transfer their allegiances.
RUGBY
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thedoctorstv.com

Woman Welcomes Baby after Uterus Transplant

The Doctors share the incredible story of a woman who welcomed a baby following a uterine transplant and the woman who donated her uterus to her. At 15, Chelsea learned her uterus never fully formed, something that affects 1 in every 5,000 women. She was told she would never be able to carry her own child. After unsuccessfully having a baby via a surrogate, Chelsea began researching the option of a uterine transplant, and she was determined to be a candidate for a study.
SCIENCE
wrestlingrumors.net

One More Round: Former WWE Star Coming Out Of Retirement

One more time. Wrestling is a unique sport in that wrestlers are able to come back to the ring at almost any time. Rather than having to come back for a full season that can last months on end, a wrestler can come back at any time for a one off match. It can make things even better if someone is a former star on national TV, which will be the case again later this month.
WWE
guinnessworldrecords.com

World's most premature baby defies sub-1% survival odds to break record

Born in July 2020, exactly one month after the previous world’s most premature baby, Curtis Zy-Keith Means from Alabama, USA, would go on to make history. Initially, Michelle "Chelly" Butler's pregnancy seemed to be progressing well and on track to go to full term. But on 4 July 2020, she had to be rushed into hospital for emergency surgery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy