On the first day since the federal government approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children, vaccination sites administered the shots to children across California. Public health officials in Los Angeles County say they expect to receive some 300-thousand doses of the vaccine in the next week to ten days. Hundreds of children with their parents turned out for clinics in Monterey. The Sonoma County Office of Education is scheduling free clinics at many school campuses, and kids age 5 to 11, as well as additional unvaccinated family members, can begin to get shots next Tuesday. A list of clinic locations and times is available by clicking here.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO