Reality star Dog the Bounty Hunter has been married six times and is a proud dad to 12 kids. Get to know his seven grandchildren!. Dog The Bounty Hunter, 68, born Duane Chapman, has made a name for himself thanks to his A&E reality show and work as a bounty hunter. However, the former bail bondsman has had an equally colorful life off the screen! He has been married six times, and is a proud dad to 12 kids from four of his marriages. Dog most recently celebrated his sixth marriage to Francie Frane in September 2021. He is now a grandfather to seven little ones. Learn more about all of Dog’s grandchildren here!

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO