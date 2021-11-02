CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leapin’ llamas! Wayward llama escapes again, still on the loose

By JIMMY TOMLIN ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago
Animal control officers try to get Todd the wayward llama under control last week, after he was captured in the Emerywood neighborhood. The llama escaped again over the weekend, this time from the animal rescue facility that was taking care of him. LAURA GREENE | HPE

There’s a new chapter to the Emerywood llama drama, and it may necessitate changing the elusive animal’s name to Houdini.

The young male llama, which roamed High Point’s Emerywood neighborhood for several days last week before being captured Thursday morning, has escaped again, this time from the animal rescue facility that was caring for him.

“He’s on the loose again,” Lauren Riehle, executive director of Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network in Stokesdale, said Tuesday morning. “He apparently decided to jump the pasture fence, along with the perimeter fencing. He’s the first of the almost 300 animals that we’ve had here that has managed to be an escape artist at this level.”

The llama escaped a couple of days ago, according to Riehle. Since then, Red Dog Farm staff members and volunteers had been searching the rural countryside where the farm is located — and had contacted animal control units in Guilford and surrounding counties — but there hadn’t been any sightings of the animal, she said. Drones were even sent up for aerial views of the land surrounding Red Dog Farm, but to no avail.

That all changed early Tuesday afternoon, when the wayward llama finally was spotted in a patch of woods near the farm. Riehle and animal control officers spent most of the afternoon trying to wrangle the animal, but he proved too elusive.

“I personally think he’s out there trying to find a girlfriend,” Riehle said. “But whatever his reason was, he decided staying here was not his cup of tea and he was not yet done with his grand adventure.”

Riehle said the llama had “plenty of friends” at the rescue facility — horses, cows, goats, sheep, chickens and more — but no other llamas.

She thinks the llama must’ve jumped the two fences, which are approximately 4½ feet high, to break free.

“There’s no fencing down anywhere, no bent fencing anywhere, no fur on any fencing,” Riehle said. “There’s no way he could’ve gotten under, and there’s no point where he got under, so we are assuming he jumped. The fencing he was in should have contained him.”

What’s surprising about the jumping theory — if that’s what happened — is that llamas typically can jump about 3 to 3½ feet high, and the world record is reportedly only 3 feet 8½ inches, according to internet sources. That would make Emerywood’s Jolly Llama a world record-holder.

“He’s got a pretty good vertical leap,” Riehle said with a chuckle. “Maybe he should be somebody’s basketball mascot.”

Emerywood residents reported seeing the llama jump over at least one backyard fence into a poolside area last week, but that fence was lower than 4½ feet.

Prior to his capture, the wandering llama had been the talk of Emerywood as he migrated from yard to yard. Animal control officers took to calling him Todd, though Houdini or Waldo — as in “Where’s Waldo?” — now seem more appropriate.

After his capture, Red Dog Farm was going to foster the animal until the owner claimed him or animal control deemed him available for adoption. So far, though, no one has stepped forward to claim ownership, Riehle said.

“He clearly is quite skilled at breaking out of fencing,” she said. “Like I said, he had plenty of friends here, but he seems to be quite happy on his own.”

