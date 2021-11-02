HPU ROUNDUP: HPU men’s golf finishes seventh

CHARLESTON, S.C. — High Point University concluded its men’s golf fall season with a tie for seventh place in a strong twenty team field in 54-hole Daniel Island Intercollegiate that ended Monday at the par-72 Daniel Island Club.

The Panthers shot 302-287-298 to match Virginia Commonwealth at 23-over 887.

Graduate transfer Avery Price was the low individual for the Panthers. He shot a final round of even par round of 72 to finish at 4-over 220 and in a tie for 25th.

Christrian Castillo tied for 32 at 5-over 221. Gregory Meyer tied for 45 at 8-over 224. Charlie Barr was among those who tied for 52nd at 226

HPU begins the spring season on Feb. 28 in the Lake Las Vegas Invitational outside of Henderson.

PANTHER WOMEN FINISH EIGHTH

GREENSBORO — The High Point University women’s golf team picked up two places in the final round Tuesday and finished eighth in the Grandover Fall Classic at Grandover Resort.

HPU settled for a final round 317 to go with rounds of 332 and 309 on Monday for a 30-over 959.

East Tennessee State won at 8-over 884 and a whopping 30 shots ahead of runner-up South Dakota.

Mionna Falkman Lehes led the Panthers at 14-over 230 (82-71-77) that tied for 10th and was 16 shots behind winner Tereza Melecka of ETSU, who was the only under-par finisher.

Vynie Chen was next for the Panthers, tying for 32nd at 239. Sarah Kahn was among those tied for 40th at 243. Olivia John tied for 48th at 249, two shots better than Ana-Elena Kusters, who finished 53rd.