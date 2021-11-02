CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shares in S.Korea fintech firm Kakao Pay jump in debut

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s Kakao Pay Corp saw its shares double in value from their initial public offering (IPO) price on their trading debut on Wednesday. Kakao Pay shares...

u.today

Robinhood Competitor Adds Support for Shiba Inu

TastyWorks, the brokerage arm of Chicago-based fintech startup Tastytrade, has added support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, according to its Friday announcement. The Robinhood competitor launched cryptocurrency trading on its platform in early February. CEO Scott Sheridan claimed that the move was prompted by growing customer interest in crypto assets.
insideevs.com

Rivian Updates IPO's Price Range: $72-$74 Per Share

Rivian has released another update to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) filling (see the initial overview here), which significantly increases prices compared to the preliminary numbers. According to the info from November 5, the company will offer 155,250,000 shares (including 20,250,000 shares to the underwriters) at a price between...
McAfee nears deal to sell itself to Advent for over $10 billion – WSJ

(Reuters) – Cyber security firm McAfee Corp is nearing a deal to sell itself to U.S. private equity firm Advent International for more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3bIGfIr on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal could be announced on Monday, the report said,...
Jacqueline Wong
Credit Suisse says it shut Ai Weiwei account due to missing paperwork

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse closed a bank account of dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei because of missing paperwork, it said on Saturday, responding to his accusation that the Swiss bank had shut him out as part of a strategy to win business in China. “The bank’s decision was made...
The Motley Fool

Is This Hot IPO Worth Buying?

GitLab was welcomed to the Nasdaq on Oct. 14 in a storm of investor excitement. The company has been rapidly growing and retains a lot of paying customers. Two major factors are still holding me back from making an investment. There have been over 885 companies that have come public...
MarketWatch

NerdWallet shares soar 48% in trading debut

Shares of personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. soared 48% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock is trading on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS." Morgan Stanley was lead underwriter in a syndicate of eight banks.
SmartAsset

You Need to Know This About Investing in China

As the world’s largest country by population and second-largest by gross domestic product, China represents a major investment opportunity. The country has the biggest retail market and Chinese buyers consume more automobiles and smart phones than any other. However, investing … Continue reading → The post You Need to Know This About Investing in China appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MarketWatch

NerdWallet IPO prices at $18 a share, midpoint of proposed range

Personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock will trade on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS," with Morgan Stanley leading a syndicate of eight banks.
Kroger says press release announcing acceptance of bitcoin cash is fake

(Reuters) -A spokesperson for Kroger Co said on Friday a press release saying the grocer would accept “bitcoin cash” this holiday season is fraudulent. The release appeared on Kroger’s investor relations page. It was not immediately clear how the release made it to the company’s website. Kroger did not provide...
Singapore lender DBS posts 31% rise in Q3 profit, beats estimates

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – DBS Group beat market estimates on Friday with a 31% rise in quarterly profit, aided by an improvement in asset quality at Southeast Asia’s largest bank. “A progressive normalisation of interest rates in the coming quarters will be beneficial to earnings,” DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta...
MarketWatch

Arhaus set for downbeat debut after retailer's downsized IPO priced below expected range

Arhaus Inc. appears headed for a downbeat debut on Wall Street, as the Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer's stock is indicated to open below the downsized initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $13 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $17 a share. The company raised $167.7 million as it sold 12.90 million shares in the IPO, which was expected, but selling shareholders didn't end up selling the 10.00 million shares that was expected. The stock was recently indicated to open on the Nasdaq at around $12.50, or 3.8% below the IPO price. At that price, the company would be valued at about $1.75 billion, well below the previously expected valuation of up to $2.38 billion. The company is going public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF slipped 0.3% in morning trading while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.
AFP

Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment

Brazil opened an international tender Thursday to build one of the world's biggest 5G data networks, seeking $9 billion in investment for Latin America's largest economy. The sprawling South American country is looking to leverage so-called fifth-generation mobile technology to accelerate the development of its industrial and agribusiness sectors -- as well as bring super-fast internet to the cell phones of its 213 million people. The tender is for the right to build and operate four "blocks" of the frequency spectrum for 20 years, as well as a separate network reserved for government communications. Bidding for the latter will exclude Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, the target of US espionage accusations that have put Brazil in a bind, forcing it to navigate the tumultuous tech standoff between the world's two biggest powers -- which are also its two largest trading partners.
Benzinga

Alibaba Needs To Pay More Heed As China Ramps Up Crackdown On Fintech

China central bank chief proposed to boost personal protections in the financial technology sector to curb unauthorized data collection and abuses, Reuters reports. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) backed fintech firm Ant Group is an important player harboring listing ambitions. Beijing will enhance the legal frameworks in the sector,...
