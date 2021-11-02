Corey Graves Reveals His All-Time Favorite Commentary Moment, More

Lince Dorado was one of the many names released by WWE on Thursday. Dorado posted a video on his Instagram account and discussed the end of his WWE career. He said,. “I’m in a good state of mind. First of all, y’all know what’s up. Ya boy got released yesterday from WWE. It’s all good. I think if this would have happened a couple years ago, I would have been destroyed. But honestly, I’m in a good state of mind, and for all my people who actually know me, they know how strong-minded I am. And I seen this coming, not just recently but a few years back. And all I can say is, I did my best. I never mailed it in. I tried every day, I was there. I suggested things, I loved my job, I loved the people I worked with, I loved the crew who made me look like a superstar when I didn’t feel like a superstar.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO