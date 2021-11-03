Ola Runt Releases "Henchmen Crime Family: Life Of Sin"

Watch the trailer for the documentary from Emmy-winning director Jon Alpert. Life of Crime: 1984-2020 is the third part of an epic trilogy, telling "the full story of three friends from Newark, New Jersey whose lives have been defined by and torn apart by their addictions," per HBO. "With unfettered access, Life of Crime: 1984-2020 bears witness to each of their journeys in and out of prison, rehab and in occasional jobs as they struggle to end the vicious cycles of drug use and to connect with the families they left behind. Authentic to true vérité filmmaking techniques, Alpert’s camera is observational, immersive, deeply intimate and unfiltered; the vast scope of the timeline allows for an extensive window into the tragic toll that addiction can take on substance abusers and their loved ones."

