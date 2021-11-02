Opening reception for veterans art show Sunday

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Gallery Sonja Roesch present “Traces,” its second solo exhibition of sculptures and works on paper by Don Glentzer. Elegantly minimal and suffused with implied motion, Glentzer’s latest works extend his dialogue with the symbols of Benesh Movement Notation and Labanotation, written systems for recording choreographic scores that were developed before the advent of video. The works also respond to a diverse range of materials, including basswood, birch, mahogany, aluminum, steel, magnets and hand-painted papers. Not a literal reading of dance notations, they possess an abstract language of their own.
