Opening reception for veterans art show Sunday

Foltz Fine Art presents "Ibsen Espada: Abrasive Silence," featuring over 50 recent paintings by the Houston artist. Espada has established himself as one of the most important contemporary Texas painters, working in a personal mode of gestural abstraction. Known for his unique use of materials, Espada utilizes carborundum as a new element in his latest body of work which enhances and activates the surface with its distinct texture and coarseness.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO